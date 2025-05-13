Don't Throw Out Your Old Parmesan Containers — Do This Instead

If you like to pile the parmesan high when you're serving a creamy Alfredo fettucini or making a delicious fresh pesto, stocking up on those big 16-ounce bottles from Walmart or Kraft makes a lot of sense. While it's not, strictly speaking, the real deal (official Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is only made in five protected regions of Italy), sprinkling parmesan onto pasta, pizza, or garlic bread can give your dish a salty boost of umami flavor. In fact, once you get into this delightfully complex cheese, you may find yourself going through bottles surprisingly quickly.

The good news is you don't need to throw out your parmesan cheese bottles. These handy plastic containers aren't just ideal for delivering cheesy goodness to your plate — they can also be repurposed as spice blend holders.

The shaker lids have various-sized holes, meaning you can tailor the amount of seasoning you add to your food. Plus, the large bottle volume gives you plenty of space for labeling your homemade spice mixes.