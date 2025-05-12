Our Favorite Fast Food Onion Rings Come From A Chain Better Known For Its Sweet Treats

Dairy Queen's onion rings vary in price depending on location, but the fried side will typically set you back about $5 to $7 for a large portion. This is about a dollar more than a large order of Dairy Queen french fries, which usually sell between $4 and $5. We think Dairy Queen's onion rings are totally worth the extra buck, especially when they are paired with a pack or two of DQ's barbecue sauce.

It's worth noting that Dairy Queen's onion rings are most likely delivered to franchises pre-packaged and frozen, only to be fried when a customer orders them (as opposed to being made from scratch). Some would suggest that this makes DQ's onion rings less worth the investment because you could just fry frozen onion rings at home. However, frying is hardly effortless, and Dairy Queen's freezer-to-fryer preparation method also means that you're more likely to receive your onion rings freshly fried and piping hot. Many people would argue that this is the most important facet of a good onion ring.

At the end of the day, taste is what truly matters, and according to The Takeout's analysis, Dairy Queen's onion rings are clearly a winner. With Peanut Buster Parfaits and some of the best onion rings on the market, perhaps it's no surprise that Dairy Queen is America's favorite chain restaurant.