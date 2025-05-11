The Veggie You Need To Make Vivid Frosting Without Food Dye

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food dyes have often be relied on for creating vibrant colors for both homemade and packaged baked goods, as well as candy. However, the FDA's latest food dye ban stated that synthetic petroleum-based food dyes will be phased out in the U.S. due to studies showing their detrimental health effects. One of the more problematic dyes is Red 40, which is used to create red or pink-colored treats. It has been shown to be hazardous to brain development in children and may exacerbate behavioral issues among children with ADHD. For a natural red food coloring alternative, head to the produce section of your grocery store and grab a large beet. The juice from a raw beet can lend pink to magenta shades in baked goods (depending on the amount used), without imparting any beet flavor, either.

Before creating this vibrant food coloring, consider wearing plastic gloves to prevent the juice from staining your hands. Begin by washing and thoroughly scrubbing the beet, or peeling its skin. Next, line a large bowl with a paper towel and grate the beet using the finest side of a box grater. Once the beet is completely grated, gather the shreds with the paper towel and wring out the juice. One beet should yield approximately 2 to 3 tablespoons of juice. This amount of juice creates the perfect pink color when combined with homemade white frosting, or one container of the best store-bought frosting.