Why Microwaving Uncovered Sauce Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

Microwaves are one of the most convenient kitchen appliances to own — you can reheat food, steam veggies, or even make potato chips with minimal time and effort required. Of course, as with any appliance, there are certain things that should never see the inside of your microwave. You might already be aware that putting metal or styrofoam in there is a big no-no, but so is microwaving uncovered sauce.

Heating your sauce uncovered in the microwave can cause it to bubble and eventually splatter all over the appliance's interior. Sauces that are thicker, like tomato or cream-based sauces, tend to trap the steam instead of letting it out. This leads to the sauce bursting — which is not only a nightmare to clean, but dried on splatters can also cause a fire hazard if left for too long in your microwave. And, to make matters worse, these bursts can happen even after you've pulled the sauce out, leading to potential burns. This doesn't mean you can't microwave sauce at all, but unless you love cleaning your microwave, don't heat it uncovered.