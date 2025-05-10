Why Microwaving Uncovered Sauce Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen
Microwaves are one of the most convenient kitchen appliances to own — you can reheat food, steam veggies, or even make potato chips with minimal time and effort required. Of course, as with any appliance, there are certain things that should never see the inside of your microwave. You might already be aware that putting metal or styrofoam in there is a big no-no, but so is microwaving uncovered sauce.
Heating your sauce uncovered in the microwave can cause it to bubble and eventually splatter all over the appliance's interior. Sauces that are thicker, like tomato or cream-based sauces, tend to trap the steam instead of letting it out. This leads to the sauce bursting — which is not only a nightmare to clean, but dried on splatters can also cause a fire hazard if left for too long in your microwave. And, to make matters worse, these bursts can happen even after you've pulled the sauce out, leading to potential burns. This doesn't mean you can't microwave sauce at all, but unless you love cleaning your microwave, don't heat it uncovered.
How to heat sauce correctly
If you're set on heating your sauce in the microwave, there are a few ways to set yourself up for mess-free success. Firstly, cover your sauce with a microwave-safe lid, or even a plate, but make sure you're not totally sealing the container shut. Allowing some steam to escape will avoid pressure building up and minimize splatters. You should also microwave sauces on a lower power setting in short increments, stirring often. Stirring will prevent the steam from being trapped, which is why sauces tend to burst and bubble up.
Another good trick is to add a little water to your sauce — this will thin it out, allowing the steam to escape more easily. If you still don't want to risk it or you need to heat up a larger quantity of sauce, your stovetop is a good alternative. You can simply warm your sauce in a pan on medium heat, and add a little liquid if it looks too thick. (If you're heating a cream-based sauce like alfredo make sure that it doesn't reach boiling point because too much heat will cause it to separate.) So, remember, microwaving your sauce isn't necessarily a problem — but microwaving it uncovered is a recipe for disaster.