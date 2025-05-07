Make One Bold Move At A Bar And You'll Likely Be Cut Off

Speaking from personal bartending experience, most customers are great people interested in a good time, a good drink, and good food. If you plant yourself at the bar, you can easily win brownie points with the bartender by avoiding a couple of common requests. First and foremost, acknowledge the gal (or guy) behind the bar, and treat them like you'd treat a friend. Say hello, make eye contact, and be genuine. If the bar is super busy (like during St. Patrick's Day or another major holiday), a little extra patience goes a long way, especially if your drink takes longer to arrive. The bartender is fully aware, and they are doing their best to accommodate several orders simultaneously.

Another way to make a good impression is to be grateful. When your drink arrives, kindly thank your bartender instead of being glued to your phone and doomscrolling. A quick smile or nod here is enough to communicate this. Last but not least, leave an actual tip. I'm not saying it has to be outrageous (unless the service was outstanding), but $1 isn't going to cover it. I guarantee the bartender will remember who you are if you decide to return and the second experience could be quite different. So do everyone a favor: Keep your hands to yourself, and leave a decent tip.