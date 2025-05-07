Make One Bold Move At A Bar And You'll Likely Be Cut Off
Not all heroes wear capes. In the food service industry, the heroes are the hard-working waitstaff: We're talking about servers, bussers, hosts, and in the case of establishments that sell alcohol, bartenders. Behind the pleasant smile of every uniform-wearing barkeep is a saintly person who spends the majority of their shift pouring suds, shaking up fresh cocktails, and listening to the stories (and requests) of sometimes inebriated clientele, with the bar in between acting as their only protective shield.
Bartenders deserve a gold medal for some of the shenanigans they deal with: customers pointlessly asking for a "strong" drink or requesting a surprise drink, folks getting a little too loud or rowdy, or, on occasion, dealing with a patron who snaps or whistles for service. Ouch. But there's one deed that's almost guaranteed to get you cut off and potentially removed from the bar: touching the bartender. Any unwanted contact like grabbing their arm or tapping a shoulder is a huge no-no for bar etiquette. Bartenders are people, too, and they deserve as much respect as patrons. Leave them alone, and they'll be happy to serve you.
How to be a great customer at the bar
Speaking from personal bartending experience, most customers are great people interested in a good time, a good drink, and good food. If you plant yourself at the bar, you can easily win brownie points with the bartender by avoiding a couple of common requests. First and foremost, acknowledge the gal (or guy) behind the bar, and treat them like you'd treat a friend. Say hello, make eye contact, and be genuine. If the bar is super busy (like during St. Patrick's Day or another major holiday), a little extra patience goes a long way, especially if your drink takes longer to arrive. The bartender is fully aware, and they are doing their best to accommodate several orders simultaneously.
Another way to make a good impression is to be grateful. When your drink arrives, kindly thank your bartender instead of being glued to your phone and doomscrolling. A quick smile or nod here is enough to communicate this. Last but not least, leave an actual tip. I'm not saying it has to be outrageous (unless the service was outstanding), but $1 isn't going to cover it. I guarantee the bartender will remember who you are if you decide to return and the second experience could be quite different. So do everyone a favor: Keep your hands to yourself, and leave a decent tip.