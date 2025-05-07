The Laid-Back Restaurant Chain Selena Gomez Absolutely Loves
Even a celebrity like Selena Gomez is down for a meal at a chain restaurant every once in a while. When she's looking to relax, she has been known to hang out at Chili's over an order of chips and queso dip. She's been spotted at the chain a few times over the years, including with other small-time celebrity pals like, you know, Taylor Swift. (Though it may not be her first choice, as Chili's doesn't show up on the list of Swift's favorite foods and restaurants.)
And hey, who can blame her? Chili's is nothing if not consistent, and these days it hasn't been hurting for business, since its 3 For Me meal deal has brought its price points down closer to fast food territory. Gomez isn't the only celebrity known to be a fan of the theme restaurant either; comedian Will Arnett is a fan of the Southwest egg rolls, having gone with actor Dax Shepard in the past. Hell, I'm no celeb, but I'm a fan of Chili's once in a while too, because I know those fajitas would never let me down. The siren call of that sizzle platter can be pretty compelling, you know?
Selena Gomez's fiance is known for his love of food
I can't imagine Selena Gomez makes a ton of trips to Chili's these days though, considering her fiancé, songwriter and record producer Benny Blanco, is hugely into cooking. When he's not goading Gomez into trying watermelon sandwiches, he does things like produce food content on social media. Blanco also has a cookbook called "Open Wide," that's meant to teach you how to cook for a group of friends.
With a partner like that, I don't think Chili's would be a regular stop for Gomez anymore (plus the whole celebrity thing probably makes it harder to tuck into a booth for a quiet meal). But there's just something about your favorite chain restaurant queso dip, chicken wings, and mozzarella sticks that hits differently than home cooking. So, perhaps the couple does still find time for an occasional trip to Chili's, at least as long as Gomez can somehow slink in there wearing a disguise — though Blanco's shock of curly hair might be a little bit harder to keep under wraps.