The Laid-Back Restaurant Chain Selena Gomez Absolutely Loves

Even a celebrity like Selena Gomez is down for a meal at a chain restaurant every once in a while. When she's looking to relax, she has been known to hang out at Chili's over an order of chips and queso dip. She's been spotted at the chain a few times over the years, including with other small-time celebrity pals like, you know, Taylor Swift. (Though it may not be her first choice, as Chili's doesn't show up on the list of Swift's favorite foods and restaurants.)

And hey, who can blame her? Chili's is nothing if not consistent, and these days it hasn't been hurting for business, since its 3 For Me meal deal has brought its price points down closer to fast food territory. Gomez isn't the only celebrity known to be a fan of the theme restaurant either; comedian Will Arnett is a fan of the Southwest egg rolls, having gone with actor Dax Shepard in the past. Hell, I'm no celeb, but I'm a fan of Chili's once in a while too, because I know those fajitas would never let me down. The siren call of that sizzle platter can be pretty compelling, you know?