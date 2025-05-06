Does Trader Joe's Sell Gluten-Free Pizza?

If you need or prefer to follow a strict gluten-free diet, it can prove very difficult to satisfy your pizza cravings. Even chains like Domino's, which offers gluten-free pizza as a core menu item, can't guarantee cross-contamination won't happen within their kitchens. That's why frozen pizzas are often a great option for gluten-free eaters. If you're a frequent shopper at Trader Joe's, then you're in luck; the popular grocery chain currently offers gluten-free frozen pizza, though it only comes with cheese and no other toppings.

Trader Joe's gluten-free frozen pizza selection has changed quite drastically over the years. 2024 saw the discontinuation of the original cheese and pepperoni versions of its gluten-free frozen pizza, products that were promptly replaced by the newer gluten-free cheese pizza that is available today. The item uses a cauliflower crust, a type of dough that went mainstream in the late 2010s when even Chuck E. Cheese began offering cauliflower pizza as an option. For those worried that the crust will have an overwhelming cauliflower flavor, the frozen pies don't actually taste like vegetables. Instead, they offer a decent, basic cheese pizza flavor and serve as a good base for people who like to use their own toppings on frozen pizza.