Does Trader Joe's Sell Gluten-Free Pizza?
If you need or prefer to follow a strict gluten-free diet, it can prove very difficult to satisfy your pizza cravings. Even chains like Domino's, which offers gluten-free pizza as a core menu item, can't guarantee cross-contamination won't happen within their kitchens. That's why frozen pizzas are often a great option for gluten-free eaters. If you're a frequent shopper at Trader Joe's, then you're in luck; the popular grocery chain currently offers gluten-free frozen pizza, though it only comes with cheese and no other toppings.
Trader Joe's gluten-free frozen pizza selection has changed quite drastically over the years. 2024 saw the discontinuation of the original cheese and pepperoni versions of its gluten-free frozen pizza, products that were promptly replaced by the newer gluten-free cheese pizza that is available today. The item uses a cauliflower crust, a type of dough that went mainstream in the late 2010s when even Chuck E. Cheese began offering cauliflower pizza as an option. For those worried that the crust will have an overwhelming cauliflower flavor, the frozen pies don't actually taste like vegetables. Instead, they offer a decent, basic cheese pizza flavor and serve as a good base for people who like to use their own toppings on frozen pizza.
Trader Joe's also offers gluten-free pizza dough
The gluten-free frozen pizza from Trader Joe's is a great choice if you want some quick and easy pizza while on a gluten-sensitive diet. However, if you want a more hands-on experience making your gluten-free pizza, Trader Joe's still has you covered. The store offers ready-to-bake gluten-free pizza dough that allows you to add sauce, cheese, and toppings as you see fit. This is also the best option if you aren't a fan of frozen pizza or cauliflower dough but still want your fill of gluten-free pizza from TJ's. The refrigerated item is made primarily of tapioca starch, rice flour, and potato starch, giving it a unique taste and texture compared to other popular gluten-free doughs.
While Trader Joe's frozen gluten-free pizza and ready-to-bake dough are both popular among people on gluten-free diets, the latter is considered among the best gluten-free doughs on the market today. People love the dough so much that some even use it to make gluten-free soft pretzels and pretzel bites to get even more out of the Trader Joe's staple.