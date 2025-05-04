This Hidden Valley Ranch Flavor Just Isn't Anything Special

The Takeout's taste tester felt that they would need to supplement the Hidden Valley Garlic Ranch seasoning mix with their own additions of garlic in some form or another. If you have a few of these packets on hand and also find that they need a garlicky boost, that's exactly what you should do.

A simple shake of garlic powder or granulated garlic adds a round, warm garlic flavor without much work on your part. Because of the fine grind of garlic powder, it will also deliver a slightly stronger flavor than the granulated variety. Spice mixes also work well here if you want to incorporate some additional complementary flavors, but keep an eye on the sodium content so your garlic ranch doesn't end up too salty. Something like this McCormick Salt-Free Garlic and Herb Seasoning is a good choice.

Fresh garlic will deliver a sharp and pungent taste, but it isn't the best option if you want to use your ranch seasoning packet to dust onto popcorn or chicken wings — it will just clump up. But fresh garlic will work just fine in marinades, sauces, dips, and ranch dressing pasta salad. Finely grating it on a microplane ensures that the garlic is distributed evenly throughout. Start with one small clove and work your way up from there. For a sweeter, richer take, mash in some garlic confit or roasted garlic. Preparing the garlic this way does require an extra step, so if you don't have the time, you can also try out Hidden Valley Roasted Garlic ranch dressing.