This Hidden Valley Ranch Flavor Just Isn't Anything Special
When it comes to dunking carrot sticks, pepperoni pizza, and chicken nuggets, there's a whole world out there beyond just classic buttermilk ranch dressing. That's why The Takeout took the time to taste and rank seven Hidden Valley ranch flavors, including cilantro lime, creamy jalapeño, and a couple of seasoning packets. According to our taste tester, one variety fell flat: the Garlic Ranch seasoning mix. Now, it wasn't that the flavors were bad per se, but that it just tasted really similar to the regular ranch mix. It was ever so slightly heavier on the garlic but not enough to live up to its name.
The Takeout sampled the powdered mix, but Hidden Valley also makes a bottled Garlic Ranch that the label claims is "great for dipping." It could be worth a shot if you really want a dressing on hand that's got a more allium-forward flavor. Many folks that have tried it seem to be pretty enthusiastic about the stuff, with some comparing the flavor to a combination of creamy ranch and buttery Papa Johns garlic sauce. Others weren't so wild about the taste, so you'll just have to try it yourself and see what you think.
Make garlic ranch at home
The Takeout's taste tester felt that they would need to supplement the Hidden Valley Garlic Ranch seasoning mix with their own additions of garlic in some form or another. If you have a few of these packets on hand and also find that they need a garlicky boost, that's exactly what you should do.
A simple shake of garlic powder or granulated garlic adds a round, warm garlic flavor without much work on your part. Because of the fine grind of garlic powder, it will also deliver a slightly stronger flavor than the granulated variety. Spice mixes also work well here if you want to incorporate some additional complementary flavors, but keep an eye on the sodium content so your garlic ranch doesn't end up too salty. Something like this McCormick Salt-Free Garlic and Herb Seasoning is a good choice.
Fresh garlic will deliver a sharp and pungent taste, but it isn't the best option if you want to use your ranch seasoning packet to dust onto popcorn or chicken wings — it will just clump up. But fresh garlic will work just fine in marinades, sauces, dips, and ranch dressing pasta salad. Finely grating it on a microplane ensures that the garlic is distributed evenly throughout. Start with one small clove and work your way up from there. For a sweeter, richer take, mash in some garlic confit or roasted garlic. Preparing the garlic this way does require an extra step, so if you don't have the time, you can also try out Hidden Valley Roasted Garlic ranch dressing.