The Chocolate Candy Bar Bobby Flay Claims Is 'Hands Down' The Best

Before he commended Fran's chocolate in People magazine, Bobby Flay spoke in depth about why he adores Fran's Coconut Gold Bars during a Season 6 episode of Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." During the "Seasons Eatings" episode, Flay compared the gourmet chocolate to a childhood favorite of many coconut lovers. "It's like an Almond Joy bar," Flay explained, "[It has] coconut, chocolate, almonds ... but this just takes it up to a level that can't be beat."

This idea of Fran's Coconut Gold Bar essentially being an upgraded Almond Joy isn't far off; Without naming names, Fran Bigelow confirmed that the recipe was inspired by a childhood favorite candy with a similar constitution. However, what really sets the chocolate apart is the superb ingredients used to make it. Fran's Chocolates uses cream, cane sugar, rum, white chocolate, and, of course, coconut to make a coconut ganache that acts as the base; adds roasted almonds on top; and coats them both in the shop's signature dark chocolate to create an immaculate treat.

High-quality ingredients are also the reason for the gourmet chocolate's steeper price. While it isn't quite up there with the bougiest boxed chocolates on the market, a six-pack box of Fran's Coconut Gold Bars will run you $37.00 plus shipping. But maybe it's a small price to pay for a taste of what Bobby Flay calls the best chocolate in the world.