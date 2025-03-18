Why Anthony Bourdain's Incredible Good & Evil Chocolate Bar Was Discontinued

The Bourdain-endorsed chocolate bars, which cost a whopping $18 per bar, were sourced from Pure Nacional trees in the secluded valley of Marañón Canyon. The trees that created the cacao beans, which go through a long process towards becoming the chocolate we know and love, were long believed to have gone extinct in the early 20th century. However, the Pure Nacionals were eventually rediscovered in Northern Peru in 2007, and chocolate from their cacao beans was reintroduced to the world in 2011. Thus, beyond just possessing a rich and delicious taste that many have called the best chocolate on the planet, the beans are also incredibly rare and distinct compared to other, more common strains of pure chocolate. The Good & Evil chocolate bars specifically gained a lot of traction when Peruvian chocolate was the central point of discussion in season 1, episode 7 of "Parts Unknown," featuring Bourdain and Ripert visiting the valley in Northern Peru. This amplified the gourmet chocolate and its unique creation even further to fans of Bourdain. As a result of the episode and both the high price and exquisite quality of the bars, Good & Evil chocolate became a major topic of discussion throughout its run. It led many to question what makes a chocolate bar truly great.