The 2 Creamy Additions Bobby Flay Uses To Make Iced Tea Even More Refreshing
Bobby Flay has plenty of key tricks for amplifying countless different foods and drinks, and iced tea is no different. The long-time Food Network stalwart believes that a great iced tea does not need to rely solely on the tea itself for its flavor. Instead, much like coffee, tea can benefit greatly with the help of creamer and milk.
To Flay, the best way to incorporate cream into iced tea is by adding both unsweetened coconut milk and heavy cream. The celebrity chef's version of Coconut Iced Tea has a thicker consistency and a delicious coconut flavor, proving to be a solid upgrade to the popular drink. Flay revealed this trick in Season 2, Episode 12 of "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," where the host dove into the world of Asian cuisine and flavors. Among the staples he explored was jasmine tea, the type he used to make his creamy drink and one of the best choices for novice tea drinkers.
Adding the right cream can make your iced tea ever better
Bobby Flay's use of heavy cream and coconut milk in his tea comes alongside other ingredients, notably white sugar and fresh lime, which make the drink as sweet as it is creamy. However, when adding milk or cream to iced tea, balancing the ingredients in the drink is vital. For example, too much heavy cream could make your drink too thick, potentially distracting from the natural taste of the tea itself. While Flay's recipe only calls for 1/4 cup of heavy cream, anything more than this for an eight-cup batch of tea could be excessive to some.
Therefore, if you want a slightly less creamy take on the same tea, you can substitute both the heavy cream and white sugar in Flay's recipe with sweetened condensed milk — an ingredient you can enjoy right out of the can. Sweetened condensed milk is used in several recipes for jasmine tea, and alongside coconut milk, the ingredient can replicate Flay's go-to iced tea without being overwhelmingly creamy. Plus, if you really want to dial up the taste of coconut, you can even use sweetened condensed coconut milk to go all-in on the flavor.