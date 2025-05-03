The Discontinued Pop-Tarts We'll Probably Never Eat Again
If you're lucky, your favorite Pop-Tart flavor is readily available any time you head to the grocery store to stock up. Maybe it's Frosted Strawberry or Brown Sugar Cinnamon, two flavors which have withstood the test of time. As for me, I long for and mourn the loss of Unfrosted Cherry. I'm certainly not the only one who hankers for a Pop-Tart flavor they can no longer have, as several flavors have been discontinued over the years, including a flavor you were more likely to see in the freezer aisle: Mint Chocolate Chip.
In 2006, Kellogg's introduced Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts but stopped production on them just a year later. Yes, the flavor was intriguing, but perhaps the most interesting part about it was it was promoted to be enjoyed cold — not at room temperature or toasted like most other Pop-Tarts. In this way, it would have mimicked ice cream itself. The short-lived flavor featured a chocolate pastry (as opposed to the standard butter pastry) filled with a mint chocolate filling topped with white icing and chocolate sprinkles. Truthfully, I can't imagine eating one of these bad boys for breakfast. But who am I kidding, does anyone honestly believe Pop-Tarts are a nutritionally sound breakfast option anymore? But I digress.
Like most discontinued products, calls for a comeback started shortly after the product went kaput, and the Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tart was no exception. There's currently a petition at Change.org for the Pop-Tart's return, but with less than 200 signatures (as of this writing), we doubt Kellogg's is taking much notice.
Curb your cravings with mint chocolate alternatives
While you may not be able to get your hands on Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts anymore, you might be able to get close. In early 2025, Pop-Tarts announced a collaboration with the Girl Scouts and released a Frosted Thin Mints flavor. With a chocolate pastry, mint chocolate filling, and a chocolate frosting, it's probably the closest you can come to enjoying the flavor of the 2006 Mint Chocolate Chip version. When searching for current availability, I found that Sam's Club was the only store near me that offered the Thin Mint flavor, which comes in a variety pack with another Girl Scout favorite, Frosted Coconut Caramel, which is supposed to mimic the organization's Samoas cookies.
Of course, when all other avenues fail, you can try your hand at making your own Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts. Even Taylor Swift has been known to create her own version of the treats. Homemade Pop-Tarts aren't difficult, they just take some time. You basically make a double-crust pie dough. For a mint chocolate version, be sure to add cocoa powder to your recipe. After rolling out one sheet of dough (without making a mess) and cutting it into Pop-Tart-sized rectangles, add your filling to each rectangle. A thick chocolate ganache with some mint extract would be perfect. Next, roll out the second sheet of pastry, cut them accordingly, and place them on top of your filled tart rectangles, sealing the edges with a fork. After the tarts are baked and cooled, you can frost them and add sprinkles if you'd like.