The Discontinued Pop-Tarts We'll Probably Never Eat Again

If you're lucky, your favorite Pop-Tart flavor is readily available any time you head to the grocery store to stock up. Maybe it's Frosted Strawberry or Brown Sugar Cinnamon, two flavors which have withstood the test of time. As for me, I long for and mourn the loss of Unfrosted Cherry. I'm certainly not the only one who hankers for a Pop-Tart flavor they can no longer have, as several flavors have been discontinued over the years, including a flavor you were more likely to see in the freezer aisle: Mint Chocolate Chip.

In 2006, Kellogg's introduced Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts but stopped production on them just a year later. Yes, the flavor was intriguing, but perhaps the most interesting part about it was it was promoted to be enjoyed cold — not at room temperature or toasted like most other Pop-Tarts. In this way, it would have mimicked ice cream itself. The short-lived flavor featured a chocolate pastry (as opposed to the standard butter pastry) filled with a mint chocolate filling topped with white icing and chocolate sprinkles. Truthfully, I can't imagine eating one of these bad boys for breakfast. But who am I kidding, does anyone honestly believe Pop-Tarts are a nutritionally sound breakfast option anymore? But I digress.

Like most discontinued products, calls for a comeback started shortly after the product went kaput, and the Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tart was no exception. There's currently a petition at Change.org for the Pop-Tart's return, but with less than 200 signatures (as of this writing), we doubt Kellogg's is taking much notice.