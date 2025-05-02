Kevin Costner's Favorite Dessert Is All-American (And Store-Bought)
You may know him as John Dutton, the antihero of your dad's favorite TV show, "Yellowstone." You may know him as the all-American star of movies like "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams." Maybe you know him for "Dances with Wolves," the film which won him an Oscar for Best Director (totally robbing Martin Scorsese for "Goodfellas," but nevertheless.) Kevin Costner has been a part of the American entertainment landscape for decades, and we're glad to have him. But what does he like to eat? It should come as no surprise that Costner, a quintessentially American screen presence, is a fiend for apple pie — but it might surprise you to know that he likes store-bought pie the best.
According to Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau, the on-set chef for "Yellowstone," Costner is a picky eater who prefers his food with no frills whatsoever: "Before he met me, I think [he] solely lived off of canned chili and hot dogs." But although Costner would repeatedly insist he was watching his sugar, he would often ask Guilbeau to make him apple pie. And what are you going to do when Kevin Costner asks you to make an apple pie, say no? The man was in "JFK"!
Kevin Costner likes store-bought apple pie the best
Now, lest you think Kevin Costner is some hifalutin Hollywood type who only eats apple pie assembled by hand and blessed by a shaman or whatever, he set the record straight with EatingWell. He much prefers the Sara Lees and Marie Callender's of the world to anything fancy — anything else, he says, is "too gourmet" for his taste. In fact, his taste is so no-frills that he won't even eat his pie a la mode (with a scoop of ice cream), although he does say he might have some ice cream with his coffee.
Homemade apple pie may not be Kevin Costner's thing, but there's no reason why it can't be yours. Be sure to use tart baking apples, like Braeburn and Granny Smith, and macerate your apples, or break them down with sugar and syrup, for just the right texture. You can even cube your apples like Gordon Ramsay for the best results.