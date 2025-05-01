How To Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Soft And Chewy Food Court Snack
If you've spent years hoping for your favorite food court snack and boxed cake mix flavor to meet, fall in love, and have a baby — congratulations, you're the proud parent of a totally snack-tastic food trend. (No, it's not a Betty Crocker Super Moist hot dog.) Put a literal twist on boxed Funfetti cake mix by turning it into chewy soft pretzels, because pretzels can never have enough rainbow sprinkles.
By this point, most of us have dabbled with food mashups to varying degrees of success. (Chili pot pie? Winner. Cross-brand collabs like Van Leeuwen's Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream? Meh.) But cake mix pretzels couldn't be easier to make, and are well worth unlocking the surprisingly tasty flavor combo. It's not exactly a street pretzel from a Sabrett stand, and it's not the super-sweet, fluffy birthday cake from when you were five; It's confetti cake soft pretzels — your new favorite food group.
A packet of instant yeast lands any flavor of boxed cake mix in pretzel territory, and a little kneading, along with an hour-long proof, keeps your dough tight and springy. Once you've rolled out your portions into snakes and then twisted the ends into pretzel shapes, you can bake your goodies until they're golden brown. However, if you're hoping for that signature soft pretzel chew, you can easily boil them in a pot of water and baking soda until they start to float. Dry them off, brush them with an egg wash and a smattering of cake sprinkles or drizzle, and after a quick spin in the oven, they're ready to party.
Bake your way to Funfetti-fabulousness
If your jaw is still on the floor just from thinking about birthday cake mix soft pretzels, prepare to be catapulted into the confetti cake cosmos. While we have many favorite cake mix flavors, you can make almost anything happier with a box of Funfetti. So roll out that crepe paper, here's how to keep the celebration going all day long.
Bake easy cake mix cookies by stirring in eggs and vegetable oil, or try the blondie-est brownies with a box of the rainbow stuff. Sprinkly baked Funfetti doughnuts, cake batter cream cheese dip, or Funfetti waffles start the day right, but Funfetti Rice Krispies treats, white chocolate-studded puppy chow, and cake batter fudge take that sweet tooth well into the night. To accompany your colorful treats, you could go the store-bought Funfetti ice cream route, or even make your own from scratch. Just promise you won't forget the extra whipped cream and sprinkles.
So, what is Funfetti's actual flavor, again? Having been a trendsetter since its debut in the baking aisle in 1989, the quintessential star of family-friendly cookbooks leans toward vanilla, while also definitely tasting like rainbow unicorns and glitter (duh). The polar opposite of all those discontinued cake mixes we never want to see again, Funfetti is perfect for homemade soft pretzels — or any time you're craving those sunshiny party vibes.