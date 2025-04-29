The Massive Deli Meat Recall That Left Seven People Dead
Deli meat is an easy and versatile food that can be used to create a sandwich fit for nearly anyone's tastebuds. That being said, eating this type of meat is not without risks. This was demonstrated in 2002 when turkey processed in one of food company Pilgrim's Pride's poultry plants in Franconia, Pennsylvania was thought to be the cause of dozens of reported illnesses, at least three miscarriages, and seven deaths. Tests at the facility came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria (known as listeria), specifically in the floor drains of the plant. This led the company to issue a deli meat recall that affected millions. All told, the company recalled 27.4 million pounds of chicken and turkey meat in October 2002. At the time, this was the largest meat recall in the history of the United States. The affected plant was also shut down while new cleaning methods were put into place.
Listeriosis is a rare, serious, and sometimes deadly bacterial illness that is caused by people consuming foods that are contaminated with listeria bacteria. (Often these are undercooked foods or ready-to-eat foods that have been produced in unhygienic conditions.) The bacteria and subsequent illness are particularly dangerous for the elderly, embryos, new-born infants, pregnant people, and those who have a weakened or compromised immune system. Symptoms of the illness range from nausea, vomiting, and body aches to convulsions and death.
Pilgrim's Pride did not accept accountability
Pilgrim's Pride settled four wrongful death or injury lawsuits involving the listeria outbreak and the subsequent recall. However, according to a statement made at the time from a Pilgrim's Pride spokesperson Ray Atkinson, the food company did not accept accountability. In a statement shared by Claims Journal, Atkinson said, "As we have said from the outset of litigation, our turkey deli products were safe to eat and did not cause injuries to any of the individuals involved." He went on to clarify that the company settled the cases to limit costs and prevent a lengthy trial from taking place. While this may be true, the settlement only occurred after a federal judge had refused to throw out the cases.
Processed meats like deli meat are commonly recalled because they might have become contaminated with listeria. This is due in part to the meat's moisture content and long shelf life. What's more, the fact that the meat is often sliced and packaged after being cooked means it is at risk of being re-contaminated even if the cooking process killed any listeria that was present on it beforehand. These circumstances, mixed with processing plants that are less than sanitary, raise the risk of listeria contaminating deli meats. For this reason, we expect deli meats to continue causing listeria outbreaks similar to the Pilgrim's Pride outbreak and the deadly Boar's Head listeria outbreak, in the future.