The Massive Deli Meat Recall That Left Seven People Dead

Deli meat is an easy and versatile food that can be used to create a sandwich fit for nearly anyone's tastebuds. That being said, eating this type of meat is not without risks. This was demonstrated in 2002 when turkey processed in one of food company Pilgrim's Pride's poultry plants in Franconia, Pennsylvania was thought to be the cause of dozens of reported illnesses, at least three miscarriages, and seven deaths. Tests at the facility came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria (known as listeria), specifically in the floor drains of the plant. This led the company to issue a deli meat recall that affected millions. All told, the company recalled 27.4 million pounds of chicken and turkey meat in October 2002. At the time, this was the largest meat recall in the history of the United States. The affected plant was also shut down while new cleaning methods were put into place.

Listeriosis is a rare, serious, and sometimes deadly bacterial illness that is caused by people consuming foods that are contaminated with listeria bacteria. (Often these are undercooked foods or ready-to-eat foods that have been produced in unhygienic conditions.) The bacteria and subsequent illness are particularly dangerous for the elderly, embryos, new-born infants, pregnant people, and those who have a weakened or compromised immune system. Symptoms of the illness range from nausea, vomiting, and body aches to convulsions and death.