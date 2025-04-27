The Only Knife You Need For Top Notch Homemade Fries

Getting crisp, golden homemade french fries usually starts way before the oil gets hot. It really begins with how you prepare the spuds. For this job, a good chef's knife is crucial. For standard, top-notch fries, an eight-inch blade gives enough length to slice cleanly through bigger potatoes without feeling awkward or hard to handle. The heft of the knife and how it balances in your hand matter too. A knife that feels right makes repeated cutting motions much less tiring and easier to get into a rhythm.

Naturally, the sharpness of the blade is a key factor, as you want the edge to slice cleanly through the potato's dense exterior instead of mashing it. It also means you use less muscle, which actually makes the process safer. Getting potatoes ready for classic fries requires just a few steps to get them all looking alike. Start by cleaning and peeling them. Then, chop the potato through the middle to make a flat surface for it to rest on, making it studier for cutting.

As you cut them into long, thick strips (or thin, for shoestring style), you'll want to aim for an even pattern throughout because the thickness affects how the fries will cook. Once you slice all of your potatoes into the right shape and size, put them into a bowl of cold water to keep them fresh (it also helps with achieving a crisp texture). While it might take a little longer than a batch of frozen fries, it's definitely worth your time making them from scratch.