11 Best Drip Coffee Makers Of 2025, According To Reviews
To many, coffee is much more than just a beverage — it's a way of life. The rich flavor, paired with an inviting aroma, signifies different things to different people. For some, a cup of coffee provides an energizing start to the day, while others see it as an excuse to gather and share stories. Whatever the purpose, brewing coffee at home can be an important part of one's daily ritual. This is where the right equipment can make all the difference.
Coffee makers come in a range of shapes and sizes. From single-serve pod coffee makers and French presses to sleek espresso machines, there is a brewing station out there to suit all tastes and preferences. One option is the drip coffee maker, which works by heating up water, dripping it over ground coffee, and collecting it in a carafe or a mug below. Simple, effective, and reliable, it's a go-to option for those who enjoy multiple cups of coffee throughout the day with minimal fuss. That said, not all drip coffee makers are created equal, with some offering adjustable settings and a more tailored brewing experience.
From budget-friendly to feature-packed, here is our roundup of the best drip coffee makers on the market in 2025. We'll explain more about how we made our selections at the end of the article.
Hamilton Beach One Press Programmable Dispensing Drip Coffee Maker
Available in black and chrome or black and stainless steel, the Hamilton Beach One Press Programmable Drip Coffee Maker dispenses coffee directly into your mug — simply push the dispensing bar. Instead of collecting coffee in a carafe, the gadget stores the brew in an internal tank to keep it warm for hours. The 12-cup coffee maker features four different coffee settings: regular, bold, quarter cup, and iced coffee. The machine can also be pre-set to deliver coffee at a specific time, making it perfect for those who enjoy a cup of Joe as soon as they wake up. Plus, there is an automatic shut-off function for peace of mind.
Coffee enthusiasts have expressed overwhelmingly positive feedback about the Hamilton Beach One Press, with some commenting on its carafe-free design. A case in point is one Walmart shopper who says, "I love it, it's the first coffee maker that I bought that is without a carafe. [...] I love the fact that I don't have to pour my coffee and try to put the carafe back, hearing a spill on the hot plate where the carafe sits." In a similar vein, an Amazon reviewer says that the Hamilton Beach One Press is the best coffee maker they have ever owned, explaining, "The coffee is just right whenever I want it. It tastes better, it stays hot a lot longer, and it never burns. The maker is all-around more convenient and nicer to look at than the traditional carafe style."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Hamilton Beach One Press Programmable Drip Coffee Maker from Walmart starting at $60.
Mr. Coffee Black Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Black Coffee Maker is perfect for those looking for a reliable, traditional carafe-style drip coffee maker without any bells and whistles. Simple to use, the unit features an on/off switch with an indicator light and a "Grab-A-Cup Auto Pause" system if you need a caffeine hit before the brewing cycle is completed. The Mr. Coffee Black Coffee Maker comes with a large water reservoir that holds enough water for 12 cups of coffee and a removable basket filter.
For coffee lovers, the appeal of the Mr. Coffee Black Coffee Maker lies in its simplicity. One Amazon shopper calls the gadget "perfect," adding, "Buckle up buddy because this is a love letter to the most utilitarian device ever created by mankind. I'm talking about optimal efficiency, intuitive design and user workflow, and zero interface/features bloat. [...] The machine features one solitary button — a toggle to turn it on and off. When turned on, it makes coffee. Add more water, get more coffee. When turned off, it stops making coffee." Another Amazon reviewer agrees, saying, "An extremely simple, no frills coffee maker. I only use this when we have company but I've been happy with it! You can't beat the price!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Mr. Coffee Black Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $40.
Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
At around $150, the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker isn't exactly the cheapest drip coffee maker around. However, its dual brewing capability — with single-serve and carafe options — is ideal for households with different brewing routines. Plus, the option of using ground coffee or K-Cup pods (look out for Keurig's compostable coffee pods) makes the unit especially suited to different coffee preferences. The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker also features plenty of other perks including an extra large 72-ounce water tank, as well as strong brew, extra hot brew, and iced beverage settings.
The huge advantage of the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is its versatility — a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by reviewers. For instance, one Walmart customer says, "Best money I've spent on a coffee pot. I like the K-cups while my other half likes to make a pot of coffee. Both problems solved! Easy to use and [I] really like the warming plate." A Target shopper shares this sentiment, noting, "I love it. My husband uses the carafe side and I use the pod side. It's nice to have one coffee machine on my coffee bar instead of two!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker from Best Buy starting at $147.
HADEN 12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Available in a range of hues — including black and chrome, ivory, sky blue, and turquoise — the HADEN 12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker makes a stylish statement in the kitchen. The unit's vintage design stands in stark contrast to its range of modern features, such as a customizable brew strength, programmable start time, and an automatic two-hour shut-off. There is also a keep-warm plate for extended sipping and an anti-drip function that lets you pause the brewing process for 30 seconds to pour a cup of coffee without making a mess.
The HADEN 12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker has been a hit with coffee aficionados. One satisfied Walmart customer says that the appliance "makes the best coffee," elaborating, "This is worth the money. Nice features like [an] option for a stronger brew. I also liked having an option for color beyond black or white. Fits in style wise with my kitchen appliances." A Target shopper who is also partial to the gadget calls it a "great simple coffee maker," adding, "It's been 4 years or so and it's still going strong! I love the delay brew and how simple and easy it is to use. It looks great on the counter, especially next to the matching toaster!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the HADEN 12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $90.
Zojirushi EC-DAC50 Zutto 5-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
Ideal for compact spaces and small households, the Zojirushi EC-DAC50 Zutto 5-Cup Drip Coffee Maker is designed to make up to five cups of coffee at a time. The stylish gadget features a silver finish and a beaker-style glass carafe with a built-in filter basket and a sturdy handle. Meanwhile, the removable water tank makes refills a breeze, while the charcoal water filter helps eliminate impurities for better tasting cups of Joe.
The Zojirushi EC-DAC50 Zutto Drip Coffee Maker has received positive feedback from shoppers for its performance, stylish design, and compact size. One happy Walmart customer recommends the Zojirushi EC-DAC50 Zutto, saying, "Great Buy. I bought this for a few reasons. One — a coffee maker that makes two big cups of coffee. I don't need a huge machine. Two — It's short and compact because the filter is in the cup. Three — it's a beautiful design and I don't mind having it on my countertop and looking at it." A Target shopper is also happy with the product, noting, "I love this little coffee maker! [...] The different location of the brew basket is new for me, but it worked great. [...] The brewing goes fast. It turns out coffee [that's] hot enough for me. The one-button management is great, as well, all that I need."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Zojirushi EC-DAC50 Zutto Drip Coffee Maker from Best Buy starting at $80.
Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker
At just $25, the Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker is one of the cheapest machines of its kind on the market. Simple yet reliable, the gadget features a large 60-ounce water tank for up to 12 cups of coffee and a removable filter that can be reused and easily cleaned. The glass carafe is dishwasher-safe and comes with a non-drip spout and a non-slip bottom. The final touch is the appliance's warming plate, which can keep your brew at the right temperature for up to two hours. The Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker comes in black, white, grey, green, pink, and red.
The Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from java junkies who have highlighted that it offers great performance at a budget price. For instance, one Walmart shopper says, "I've had more expensive coffee makers also like Ninja and Cuisinart but I think the Mueller makes equally great tasting coffee. [...] I recommend this to anyone that wants a good cup of coffee and doesn't want to pay a lot of money for a machine. It's just a good no-frills coffee maker." Another Walmart customer also has great things to say about the appliance, noting, "I wanted a coffee machine that was simple to use but of a decent quality. This ticked all my boxes and was very inexpensive!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker from Walmart starting at $25.
Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker
The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is a futuristic-looking brewing station that might just revolutionize your caffeine habits. The stainless steel unit offers six brew capacities, including cup, XL cup, travel mug, multi-serve travel mug, half carafe, and full carafe. Plus, it lets you choose between a range of brewing styles, including classic, rich, specialty, and over ice. However, what really makes the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker stand out from other drip coffee makers is the built-in milk frother, which allows you to make flavorful lattes and cappuccinos.
The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker has received glowing feedback from coffee connoisseurs. One impressed Amazon customer says, "It is stylish and doesn't take up a large space on my counter. I love that it doesn't require paper filters and the brew size settings are handy. [...] The cup stand is sturdy. The water container is large and doesn't require a refill for several cups." Another Amazon shopper who bought the unit to replace their old Ninja says that it's great value for money. "I was not sure if I should spend the extra money and get this one with added functions as all I ever make is regular coffee. I am so glad I did. I have tried the cold brew, the iced coffee, and of course, the regular brew. I am loving it all."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker from Ninja starting at $130.
BUNN GRB Velocity Brew 10-Cup Home Coffee Brewer
The BUNN GRB Velocity Brew 10-Cup Home Coffee Brewer is built for speed. Whether it's a busy morning or a lively social gathering, the appliance's large 70-ounce, commercial-grade internal hot water tank ensures that the water is always at the ideal brewing temperature. This, in turn, means that the device delivers full carafes of brew in just four minutes — twice as fast as standard coffee makers. The unit comes with a drip-free carafe and a warming plate to keep your brew at a drinkable temperature for hours.
Coffee buffs have given the BUNN GRB Velocity Brew 10-Cup Home Coffee Brewer stellar reviews for its performance and speed. One pleased Home Depot shopper calls the machine an "awesome coffee pot," adding, "Once you have a Bunn, nothing else will compare. I love having my coffee ready in three minutes and it's hot. No fuss, no mess. [...] A little more expensive than the other brands, but well worth it." An Amazon reviewer also appreciates BUNN's speed, noting, "We are coffee drinkers — gotta have it first thing in the morning. After many years we got really tired of waiting 10-12 minutes for a pot of coffee to brew, and started looking around for one that could brew faster. We found reviews for the Bunn Velocity and decided to try it. Success! This baby makes a full 10-cup pot of hot coffee in 3 minutes flat, and partial pots even faster."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the BUNN GRB Velocity Brew 10-Cup Home Coffee Brewer from Amazon starting at $120.
BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker
Simple to operate and affordable, the BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker comes in either black or white to match the color schemes of most kitchens. The 12-cup appliance also features a glass carafe and a water reservoir with clear front-facing measurement markings for easy pouring. It also has large buttons that let you program your brew 24 hours ahead of time and an automatic two-hour shut-off function. Plus, the machine's sneak a cup function stops the brewing process to prevent any drips while you fill your mug on the fly.
For those in the market for a budget-friendly drip coffee maker without advanced features, the BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker offers a reliable, every-day brewing solution, as exemplified by one Amazon shopper. "I needed just a simple coffee pot, and this one worked out great. It's 12 cups [and] keeps the coffee at a good temperature. The price was good." Another Amazon reviewer seconds this, saying, "This is one of the best small coffee makers. It is easy to use and clean with almost no mess of any kind. I have used several others, and this is the best by far."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $37.
Cuisinart Coffee Maker
The Cuisinart Coffee Maker comes in a range of appealing hue options, including matte black, copper, and umber. Brewing up to 14 cups of coffee at a time, this stainless steel gadget offers the option of regular and bold brews, catering to different taste preferences. The Cuisinart Coffee Maker's other highlights include 24-hour programmability, an automatic shut-off function for up to four hours, and an optional alert tone that lets you know when the machine has completed its brewing cycle.
Shoppers have praised the Cuisinart Coffee Maker for both its functionality and aesthetics. For example, one happy Home Depot shopper shares that this appliance makes the best hot coffee, adding, "Bold and hot are two things that I like my coffee to be and this coffee pot does it perfectly! And the coffee pot looks beautiful on the countertop with its copper coloring." Another Home Depot customer praises the coffee machine for its settings, noting, "You can program it to make coffee at a certain time and it remains hot for up to 4 hrs. This is perfect for us as we [wake up at] different times in the morning and can pour a cup immediately. No waiting."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Cuisinart Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $79.
SYBO 12-Cup Commercial Drip Coffee Maker
Priced at close to $300, the SYBO 12-Cup Commercial Drip Coffee Maker is geared toward those who take their cups of coffee seriously. This stylish stainless steel appliance brews a pot of Joe in just 10 minutes using a multi-stream spray head for maximum infusion. Plus, it comes with two proprietary carafes designed for drip-free pouring. Last but not least, the two warming pads — one on the bottom and one on the top of the appliance — keep the coffee at an ideal serving temperature.
Whether for home use, office gatherings, or commercial setups, shoppers have praised the SYBO 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker for its performance. This is illustrated by one SYBO reviewer who purchased the machine for their coffee bar. "The flavor of the coffee it produces is delicious. It is very high-end looking. It brews a full 10 cups crazy quick. It's fun just to watch from the second of flipping the switch to how fast it starts coming out then to the last drop." An Amazon customer also left the appliance a glowing review, saying, "This coffee maker is reliable and brews great-tasting coffee quickly. The dual warmers and extra carafe make it perfect for serving multiple people without interruptions."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the SYBO 12-Cup Commercial Drip Coffee Maker from SYBO starting at $289.
Methodology
Drip coffee makers have a lot going for them. They tend to be simple to operate, brew multiple cups at once, and often offer customizable settings. They are also relatively low maintenance and can be more affordable than many other brewing systems.
To bring you a round-up of the best drip coffee makers of 2025, we analyzed hundreds of customer reviews — after all, who knows more about brewing enjoyable cups of Joe than coffee lovers. Our quest focused on several key factors, such as capacity, reliability, features, settings, and value for money.