Can You Make Meatballs Without Using Eggs?

Meatballs are a truly international comfort food, popping up in various forms in cuisines around the world. Aside from ground meat, breadcrumbs, and seasonings, they often contain binding ingredients such as eggs to help hold the flavorful balls together — but is it possible to make them without using any eggs at all? To find out, we spoke to Jennifer Borchardt, the culinary director for Pre Brands grass-fed beef.

Eggs play a crucial role in meatballs. They "act as a binder for the meat, breadcrumbs, and seasoning in the meatballs so they don't fall apart while cooking," Borchardt told The Takeout. They also improve the texture, making the meat more tender. "Especially if using leaner ground beef, the eggs can add moisture to the meatballs so they don't dry out," she explained. Additionally, you can use an egg wash to create "a desirable golden-brown exterior of the meatball."

Given that eggs are such efficient meatball multitaskers, how easy is it to omit or replace them? "Breadcrumbs or panko are the most popular" substitutes, according to Borchardt. But adding these ingredients on their own can be tricky, since they can dry out the meatballs. To keep your savory creations plump and juicy rather than shriveled and crumbly, you can still use breadcrumbs to bind and add texture — you just need to include some other additions, too.