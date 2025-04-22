Can You Make Meatballs Without Using Eggs?
Meatballs are a truly international comfort food, popping up in various forms in cuisines around the world. Aside from ground meat, breadcrumbs, and seasonings, they often contain binding ingredients such as eggs to help hold the flavorful balls together — but is it possible to make them without using any eggs at all? To find out, we spoke to Jennifer Borchardt, the culinary director for Pre Brands grass-fed beef.
Eggs play a crucial role in meatballs. They "act as a binder for the meat, breadcrumbs, and seasoning in the meatballs so they don't fall apart while cooking," Borchardt told The Takeout. They also improve the texture, making the meat more tender. "Especially if using leaner ground beef, the eggs can add moisture to the meatballs so they don't dry out," she explained. Additionally, you can use an egg wash to create "a desirable golden-brown exterior of the meatball."
Given that eggs are such efficient meatball multitaskers, how easy is it to omit or replace them? "Breadcrumbs or panko are the most popular" substitutes, according to Borchardt. But adding these ingredients on their own can be tricky, since they can dry out the meatballs. To keep your savory creations plump and juicy rather than shriveled and crumbly, you can still use breadcrumbs to bind and add texture — you just need to include some other additions, too.
How to make tender meatballs without any eggs
Adding some vegetables along with your other ingredients can make a good substitute for eggs — starting with grated zucchini. "Due to moisture, when grated, zucchini acts as a binder, and the natural starches act as a binder," explained Borchardt. Try mixing the subtle-tasting grated vegetable with breadcrumbs and seasoning so it can absorb a variety of different flavors. Go for between ¼ cup and ½ cup of zucchini in place of one egg — but don't miss one key prep stage: "Be sure to squeeze out the excess water," advised Borchardt. "Otherwise, the meatballs will be soggy and mushy."
If you fancy something a little more robust-tasting than zucchini, you could go for mashed regular or sweet potatoes. "Sweet potatoes (or mashed potatoes) work well, but they have a more intense flavor profile, so you should ensure whatever sauce you use complements this," said Borchardt. You could use leftover mashed potatoes to boost beef meatballs enriched with savory garlic and parmesan, serving them in a creamy sauce speckled with fresh grassy parsley. Or try turkey and sweet potato meatballs with a sticky maple sauce, or pork and sweet potato with a sweet chili sauce.
Fancy something a little sweeter in your savory spheres? Just as you can use applesauce as an egg alternative when baking, you can also use the fruity ingredient to elevate meatballs. "Replace one egg with ¼ cup of applesauce," said Borchardt. "This variation works exceptionally well for meatballs with Asian flavors or a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, as there will be hints of sweetness."