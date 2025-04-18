Are Sprouted Onions Safe To Eat And Cook With?

If you're cooking on a regular basis, chances are there's a bag of onions sitting in your pantry right now. Whether they're sautéed at the start of a dish, served raw in a salad, or you've quickly caramelized your onions, they're an undeniable culinary staple. Stocking up feels mandatory when you find good quality onions at the store, but it can also lead to your onions sprouting before you've managed to make use of them. While binning these might also feel mandatory, they're actually perfectly safe to use.

An onion sprout is just a germinated bulb growing, so there are no toxins present. You can still eat the onion raw or cook it, but it's worth noting that there may be some noticeable changes. Because the sugar is being used for the bulb growth, your sprouted onion will have more of a bitter taste and a softer texture.

Because of these changes, it's best to use a sprouted onion in dishes where it's cooked and complements other strongly flavored ingredients. So perhaps avoid adding it raw to a Mediterranean grain salad, or anything where it's the main component of the recipe. It's up to you whether you want to consume the actual sprout or not (you could use it as a substitute for green onion) – but use up your sprouted onions quickly, because they'll continue to degrade in quality. Once they show signs of mold, develop a mushy texture, or are leaking juice, it's definitely time to throw them away.