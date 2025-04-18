Are Sprouted Onions Safe To Eat And Cook With?
If you're cooking on a regular basis, chances are there's a bag of onions sitting in your pantry right now. Whether they're sautéed at the start of a dish, served raw in a salad, or you've quickly caramelized your onions, they're an undeniable culinary staple. Stocking up feels mandatory when you find good quality onions at the store, but it can also lead to your onions sprouting before you've managed to make use of them. While binning these might also feel mandatory, they're actually perfectly safe to use.
An onion sprout is just a germinated bulb growing, so there are no toxins present. You can still eat the onion raw or cook it, but it's worth noting that there may be some noticeable changes. Because the sugar is being used for the bulb growth, your sprouted onion will have more of a bitter taste and a softer texture.
Because of these changes, it's best to use a sprouted onion in dishes where it's cooked and complements other strongly flavored ingredients. So perhaps avoid adding it raw to a Mediterranean grain salad, or anything where it's the main component of the recipe. It's up to you whether you want to consume the actual sprout or not (you could use it as a substitute for green onion) – but use up your sprouted onions quickly, because they'll continue to degrade in quality. Once they show signs of mold, develop a mushy texture, or are leaking juice, it's definitely time to throw them away.
How to store onions correctly to prevent sprouting
Okay, so sprouted onions are still edible, but we'd all probably prefer them to stay fresh. Onions sprout due to excessive moisture exposure, so keeping them away from moist environments is key. You might think your fridge is an ideal place, but it's actually pretty humid in there, plus there's not enough air circulation. Pick a spot in your house which is cool, dark, dry, and ideally has air flow; this is where your onions can remain sprout-free. Sunlight can encourage your onions to grow (AKA, sprouting) so it's best not to give them a reason to do so. However, if you've got organic onions, you can keep them in the crisper drawer of the fridge to prolong their shelf life.
If possible, keep your onions away from potatoes, apples, bananas, or citrus fruits, because these contain ethylene gas, which will cause them to degrade prematurely. For the same reason, avoid placing them next to fruits or veggies that are high in moisture.
The National Onion Association (yes, that's a real thing), advises against wrapping the onions or keeping them in plastic bags, since this prevents proper air flow. Stick to paper bags, baskets, or anything breathable, and your onions will thank you by staying sprout-free. And even if they don't, they'll still be perfectly good in a stew or bolognese sauce.