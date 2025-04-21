The Protein-Packed Breakfast Bites That Are Perfect For Busy Mornings

If your breakfast routine is starting to feel a little rote, it may be time to mix things up. What better way to do that than with a protein-packed breakfast bite you can grab on your way out the door? TikTok has been busy making cottage cheese ice cream, but it's time to upgrade to something more nutritious. That's right, we're talking about cottage cheese breakfast bites. You only need three simple ingredients to make cottage cheese at home, but store-bought works just as well.

The nice thing about these breakfast bites, apart from their convenience and nutritional benefits, is how versatile the core recipe can be. If you prefer something sweet when you first wake up, you can opt for ingredients like fruit, honey, maple syrup, and cinnamon. One popular version combines cinnamon and applesauce with cottage cheese and oats, which provides a nice warmth to get you started on the day. For anyone who enjoys something a little more savory, diced veggies, grated cheese, and ground black pepper are delicious when paired with cottage cheese.

The recipe comes together in under 30 minutes, making this an excellent option for anyone who enjoys meal prepping for the week. You can think of them like a solid, portable version of overnight oats.