The Famous Golfer Who Owns Five Guys Franchises In California
You might think a professional golfer who's won 45 times on the PGA Tour (not to mention three Masters Tournaments and an Open Championship) has no time for other business pursuits, but this isn't the case for Phil Mickelson. The golf legend happens to own several franchises of Five Guys in California, primarily in sunny Orange County. The first hint he gave the public that he had ties with the burger joint famous for its freshly-made burgers came in 2010, when he controversially claimed that the burgers from Five Guys were better than those at In-N-Out, the burger chain darling based in Southern California.
It wasn't long after that when people realized Mickelson was invested in Five Guys (which famously uses peanut oil in its fryers), although it's unknown just how many locations he owns. From a financial perspective, it's not easy to obtain even a single franchise location of Five Guys. The company has reported it costs anywhere from $152,000 to $360,000 to be considered for an investment opportunity. The buyer must have a net worth of $500,000 and have liquid cash of at least $250,000. Of course, Mickelson's golf prize winnings surpass $96 million not to mention several brand endorsements, so he likely saw the opportunity to own franchises as a great business move at a price he could afford.
Athletes and franchising seem to go hand-in-hand
Successful franchise ownership can be incredibly lucrative, with owners enjoying a hands-off approach while enjoying the perks of the business. These owners often hire a qualified team of managers and operators to run the business for them. This is likely the case for Mickelson, who won't be found behind the fryer at any of his locations. Big celebrity names like Mickelson's also give big exposure to the company, which ultimately results in higher sales.
The golfer isn't the only famous athlete to invest in Five Guys (where you can order a Chicago-style hot dog). Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal purchased his very first franchise ever with Five Guys, buying and selling over 150 locations throughout his career. Today, his franchise portfolio includes locations of Papa John's (you've probably seen him in the company's commercials), Krispy Kreme, Auntie Anne's, and Big Chicken Restaurant.
Not all athletes go with Five Guys, though. Tennis legend Venus Williams owns several franchises of Jamba (formerly known as Jamba Juice) in the Washington D.C. area. There's even a location inside the Pentagon, but we're pretty sure Williams doesn't own this one. In addition, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints owns a handful of Jimmy John's, Dunkin', and Five Guys locations while Magic Johnson owns franchises of Burger King and TGI Friday's.