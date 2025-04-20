The Famous Golfer Who Owns Five Guys Franchises In California

You might think a professional golfer who's won 45 times on the PGA Tour (not to mention three Masters Tournaments and an Open Championship) has no time for other business pursuits, but this isn't the case for Phil Mickelson. The golf legend happens to own several franchises of Five Guys in California, primarily in sunny Orange County. The first hint he gave the public that he had ties with the burger joint famous for its freshly-made burgers came in 2010, when he controversially claimed that the burgers from Five Guys were better than those at In-N-Out, the burger chain darling based in Southern California.

It wasn't long after that when people realized Mickelson was invested in Five Guys (which famously uses peanut oil in its fryers), although it's unknown just how many locations he owns. From a financial perspective, it's not easy to obtain even a single franchise location of Five Guys. The company has reported it costs anywhere from $152,000 to $360,000 to be considered for an investment opportunity. The buyer must have a net worth of $500,000 and have liquid cash of at least $250,000. Of course, Mickelson's golf prize winnings surpass $96 million not to mention several brand endorsements, so he likely saw the opportunity to own franchises as a great business move at a price he could afford.