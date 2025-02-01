The Unexpected Restaurants You'll Find In The Pentagon

Given that the Pentagon is the home of the Department of Defense, you may wonder if the restaurants within it are at an increased risk of being targeted or damaged by enemies of the state. The simple answer is: They might be.

Throughout the Cold War, there was one building in the middle of the Pentagon — smack in the center of its courtyard — that supposedly mystified spies working for the Soviet Union. Every day at exactly the same time, the top brass of the United States military would enter the small structure, disappear for a while, and then exit a little while later. Was this a secret bunker entrance? A high-clearance situation room? Nope! It was a hot dog stand, one which acquired the nickname "Ground Zero Café" because, as popular myth has it, the Soviets kept two nuclear missiles trained upon it at all times. (In reality, the Soviets knew exactly what the "Ground Zero Café" was, because the U.S. military never bothered to keep it a secret; the Soviets did still have nukes trained upon the Pentagon, of course, but not specifically at the hot dog stand.)

While the story of Soviets training nukes upon the Ground Zero Café is a popular myth, many of the Pentagon's restaurants were damaged during the tragic 9/11 attacks. The food court that the plane crashed into that fateful day had been undergoing renovation. It suffered a large degree of damage, and it was only after extensive repairs that the renovation plans could be finished. The food court was opened six months after the attack on March 11, 2002.