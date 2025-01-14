The Pentagon Pizza Theory You Might Want To Pay Attention To

Before we get into anything else, we should make this clear: This is not a foolproof, scientific way to suss out foreign policy developments in advance. If you want to know what happens in Ukraine or the Middle East before the papers do, you have to do it the old fashioned way and plant a bug in the Pentagon. (Please don't actually do this.) But for what it's worth, there is a reported phenomenon that happens just before major events take place on the global stage: The pizza places near the Pentagon get really, really busy.

The idea is that when employees of the Department of Defense are faced with a sudden development that requires work late into the night, they order something quick and easy to munch on while paying attention to something more important. (This is the same principle behind Election Night Pizza.) There are a multitude of fast food restaurants in the Pentagon complex, but no pizza places. So, when a breaking development happens, such as the missile strike Israel launched at Iran in 2024, Papa John's and other pizza chain restaurants close by get much busier than usual.