One Of The Best Bologna Brands On The Market Isn't Even The Real Deal

If you're on the market for a quick piece of deli meat, bologna is a popular option. Surprisingly enough, one of the best brands out there is actually a vegan substitute. Even if you don't have a specific dietary restriction against eating meat, Yves Veggie Bologna is still a really good option in terms of flavor and nutrition.

Instead of meat, Yves Veggie Bologna uses a mixture of wheat gluten and soy protein isolate to create that chewy consistency you're looking for, as well as a blend of spices which imitate the classic bologna flavor profile. It's not going to be an exact imitation, but, depending on your preferences, that may not be a bad thing. Many of the online reviews consist of mothers celebrating the fact that their non-vegan kids prefer the taste of this product over more traditional, meat-based versions.

The nutritional content is also a big selling point. One serving size consists of three slices of bologna, and with that you get 10 grams of protein, only one gram of fat, no cholesterol, and less than one gram of sugar. The sodium content is a bit high at 380 milligrams, but deli meat is highly processed and processed foods are notorious for their sodium content.