One Of The Best Bologna Brands On The Market Isn't Even The Real Deal
If you're on the market for a quick piece of deli meat, bologna is a popular option. Surprisingly enough, one of the best brands out there is actually a vegan substitute. Even if you don't have a specific dietary restriction against eating meat, Yves Veggie Bologna is still a really good option in terms of flavor and nutrition.
Instead of meat, Yves Veggie Bologna uses a mixture of wheat gluten and soy protein isolate to create that chewy consistency you're looking for, as well as a blend of spices which imitate the classic bologna flavor profile. It's not going to be an exact imitation, but, depending on your preferences, that may not be a bad thing. Many of the online reviews consist of mothers celebrating the fact that their non-vegan kids prefer the taste of this product over more traditional, meat-based versions.
The nutritional content is also a big selling point. One serving size consists of three slices of bologna, and with that you get 10 grams of protein, only one gram of fat, no cholesterol, and less than one gram of sugar. The sodium content is a bit high at 380 milligrams, but deli meat is highly processed and processed foods are notorious for their sodium content.
Plant-based alternatives are gaining popularity
It's no secret that a plant-based lifestyle is gaining popularity in the United States, but you don't have to be vegan or vegetarian to reap the benefits of the trend. Health-conscious alternatives with non-animal products for ingredients can be enjoyed by anyone. Yves Veggie Bologna is just one good example of this.
Of course, if you're vegan or vegetarian then this bologna product is a no-brainer. But even if you aren't living with a plant-based diet, there's still plenty to love. We already talked about the nutritional benefits a little bit, but it might be helpful to compare it with traditional bologna.
Another product which made our list of high quality bologna brands was 365 by Whole Foods' Uncured Beef Bologna. One serving of this beef bologna consists of four slices and contains 11 grams of fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol, 530 milligrams of sodium, and just 7 grams of protein. Yves Veggie Bologna is objectively healthier on every single one of these metrics, all while providing great taste and texture. If there is a drawback here, it's the fact that there are a few ingredients in Yves Veggie Bologna which are certainly not whole foods (like ferric orthophosphate and dimagnesium phosphate), but that seems to be a common problem among the new class of plant-based meats, most of which are ultra-processed.