The Genius Way To Use Up Those Potato Chip Crumbs At The Bottom Of The Bag
It happens to the best of us: You're polishing off a bag of potato chips and all that's left are the tiny, uneven crumbs. Instead of tossing these crispy crumbles, why not turn them into something tasty? After all, those crumbs have plenty of flavor and there are several creative ways to use them up. Not only are you being thrifty, but you're doing your part to combat food waste, even if the salty sprinkles seem negligible. We've come up with some delectable ways to use up those pesky potato chip pieces at the bottom of the bag. We'll only really be talking about plain, salted potato chips but feel free to adapt the core concept to whatever flavor of chips you have on hand.
Perhaps the most obvious (but arguably the most delicious) is making potato chip cookies, the retro recipe handed down from grandmas, aunties, and cookie swaps. The cookie is exactly what it sounds like. You simply take a cup or two of crushed chips and gently fold it into sugar cookie dough. The chips add a crunchy texture and a burst of salt that complements the sweetness of the cookie dough.
But you don't have to limit it to just cookies. You can also incorporate crushed chips into caramel bars, brownies, or even blondies, where the salty chips balance the richness of the caramel or chocolate. Or take a page from ice cream kings Ben & Jerry's book of crazy flavors and blend crushed chips into vanilla ice cream for a delightfully salty crunch in every bite.
Make a crispy, crunchy coating with potato chip crumbs
If you've had your fill of salty-sweet snacks, we've got you. Another easy and tasty way to use potato chip crumbs is to turn them into a crispy coating for chicken, pork, or fish. Crush the crumbs even more finely if needed and then use them in place of breadcrumbs or panko when breading your meat. The chips add a delightful crunch while the seasoning from the chips enhances the overall taste.
To do this, dip your protein into an egg wash, then coat it generously with the potato chip crumbs. Bake or fry as usual and enjoy a crunchy, flavorful exterior. Similarly, you could sprinkle them on top of casseroles or mac and cheese for an added crunch. Spread the crumbs over the top of your dish before baking, allowing them to crisp up and turn golden brown.
Continuing on the "replace breadcrumbs with chip crumbs" train, you can also use them as a binding agent when making meatballs or meatloaf. Just like breadcrumbs, chip crumbs help hold the mixture together while imparting a slight crispiness and extra seasoning. Mix them in with ground beef or turkey along with other traditional ingredients such as onions, garlic, herbs, and spices. As you can see, these small crumbs can do delicious things in the kitchen. So, the next time you reach the bottom of the bag, don't toss the crumbs; use them to make something tasty.