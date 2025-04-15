The Genius Way To Use Up Those Potato Chip Crumbs At The Bottom Of The Bag

It happens to the best of us: You're polishing off a bag of potato chips and all that's left are the tiny, uneven crumbs. Instead of tossing these crispy crumbles, why not turn them into something tasty? After all, those crumbs have plenty of flavor and there are several creative ways to use them up. Not only are you being thrifty, but you're doing your part to combat food waste, even if the salty sprinkles seem negligible. We've come up with some delectable ways to use up those pesky potato chip pieces at the bottom of the bag. We'll only really be talking about plain, salted potato chips but feel free to adapt the core concept to whatever flavor of chips you have on hand.

Perhaps the most obvious (but arguably the most delicious) is making potato chip cookies, the retro recipe handed down from grandmas, aunties, and cookie swaps. The cookie is exactly what it sounds like. You simply take a cup or two of crushed chips and gently fold it into sugar cookie dough. The chips add a crunchy texture and a burst of salt that complements the sweetness of the cookie dough.

But you don't have to limit it to just cookies. You can also incorporate crushed chips into caramel bars, brownies, or even blondies, where the salty chips balance the richness of the caramel or chocolate. Or take a page from ice cream kings Ben & Jerry's book of crazy flavors and blend crushed chips into vanilla ice cream for a delightfully salty crunch in every bite.