To be honest, bologna doesn't always get the love it deserves. Part of what makes bologna such a smart swap is the nostalgia factor. If you grew up eating bologna sandwiches, this is like the grown-up version — upgraded with better bread and more layers. But it still hits that comforting, familiar note that fancier deli meats sometimes miss. There are truly many ways to make gourmet-quality bologna sandwiches.

I thought it was gross as a kid, but I learned to appreciate lunch meat a bit more in my adulthood. It's often treated as the last kid picked in a pick-up game, but when given a little attention, it can actually be pretty good. Lightly frying bologna until it starts to curl at the edges adds depth and texture you won't get straight from the package. That crispy edge and warmed-through center give it the same appeal as bacon or griddled ham — only much cheaper, and you can find bologna brands with high-quality ingredients that are still kind to your pockets.

When assembling your club, think of bologna as a blank canvas with a lot more personality than turkey. You can layer it generously without overwhelming the sandwich, and because it's affordable, there's no pressure to skimp. Pair it with a swipe of mayo or mustard, some crunchy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and toasted bread, and you've got something special. If you want to take it even further, add a slice of cheese or a few pickle chips. The simplicity of bologna lets everything else stand out while still holding its own.