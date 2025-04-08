Should You Always Throw Out The First Pancake?

Pancakes are always a good idea. They have the ability to evoke a sense of nostalgia, comfort, and excitement before they're even reached your mouth. A basic pancake recipe only requires three ingredients, which means anyone can make them — no matter their cooking skill. But regardless of how many batches you've made in your life, it almost feels like an unspoken rule that your first pancake will be soggy, greasy, and maybe just edible enough to nibble on while the rest cook — before tossing it in the bin. So, is there a way to not end up with a terrible first pancake?

Believe it or not, there is. The biggest reason that the first pancake is a flop is because the pan still isn't hot enough — and chances are it's over-greased. Adding the batter before the pan is ready means that the pancake will cook more slowly, absorb more oil, and not brown properly. And while greasing the pan stops your pancakes from sticking, a whole lot of butter or oil added in one go will just give you a greasy pancake.