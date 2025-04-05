The Type Of Fish You Really Shouldn't Order From A Seafood Restaurant

There are many menu items you may want to avoid ordering at seafood restaurants for an ocean of reasons, but one particular fish stands out: eel. Although eel isn't a standard offering at seafood joints in the United States, the famously long fish has been consumed by humans for thousands of years and remains popular fare across both Europe and Asia. In these places, the fish is used to make everything from English jellied eels to Japanese unadon. Eel is often praised for its delicate yet rich flavor and firm texture, and it pairs perfectly with the savory and sweet eel sauce (which, by the way, does not contain any actual eel).

Unfortunately, there's a multitude of quite compelling reasons not to eat eel. Historically, eel has been an abundant and cheap protein source, but eel populations have been dramatically spiraling for decades. European eels are now critically endangered and Japanese and American eels are classified as endangered. This means eating wild-caught eel is not only unsustainable, it's increasingly expensive. Eel regularly sells for over $100 a pound in Japan, and highly prized baby eels, known as angulas, are even pricier — we're talking thousands of dollars per pound.