What Do Eels Have To Do With Eel Sauce, Actually?

Walk into any sushi restaurant these days, even one that shares its menu with burgers (a big red flag), and you'll likely end up ordering a roll or two that features eel sauce. Savory, sweet, and definitely umami, this glossy sauce is right up there with soy and yum yum sauces as a favorite Asian condiment (and just like soy sauce, it's a mistake to put too much on your sushi). But if you were afraid to order anything with it because you were squicked out by the idea of ingesting eels, boy, do we have good news for you.

Eel sauce doesn't actually contain any eel — it's so named because in Japanese cuisine it is traditionally used over unagi and anago, both of which are grilled eel. It's also known as unagi no tare, where "unagi" means "eel" and "tare" means sauce, and it can be called kabayaki sauce, too, for the method by which grilled eels may be prepared and cooked. While recipes may differ from chef to chef, it typically contains soy sauce (which is different from tamari) or dark soy sauce, a sweet rice wine called mirin, sake, and sugar.

This sweet and savory sauce started out the sole domain of grilled eel dishes, but its deliciousness could not be contained. Somewhere along the line, as its popularity crossed the globe, people started using it on anything that needed a flavor boost, from vegetables to different proteins, and yes, to sushi (even the sushi at the all-you-can-eat buffet).