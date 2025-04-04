How To Safely Clean Sharp Knives Without Tearing Up A Sponge

Although it seems like a fairly simple task, cleaning sharp knives can be a challenge. Many people shred their sponges — and risk injury — when trying to clean their knives. This is especially common when they're hurrying. If you are someone who doesn't know that you don't need 16 different kitchen knives and are really running through all those sponges, you need to change up your cleaning technique.

To effectively clean a sharp knife, make sure you hold it with the blade facing away from you. Wipe from the knife's spine (the dull side) toward the edge, not the other way around. (You should run the sponge along the blade, not against it.) For tougher residue, don't scrub aggressively. Just soak the knife for a minute or so (with the handle sticking out so nobody forgets it's there), and try cleaning it again. Of course, you can always use a dishcloth or brush for this technique; both are less likely to be cut apart by the blade.

Once the knife has been washed, dry it immediately with a clean towel. Leaving it to air-dry isn't great for the blade; the knife will become dull and can even rust. You should always store the knife safely by using a magnetic strip or blade guard (but not in a knife block because these can get gross). Remember: Keeping your knife clean is necessary, but keeping it safe is vital.