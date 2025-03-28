10 Eid Dishes From Around The World

Each day of Ramadan is challenging — with the insistent rumble of hunger, dull haze of dehydration, and days that always begin before dawn — but it also feels rewarding, meaningful, and, indeed, sacred. This holy month is a time when Muslims fast every day from sunup until sundown. No food or drink (including water) is consumed during daylight hours in a practice that allows people to refocus on their faith, look inward, and live in gratitude. Regular prayer, community service, charitable donations, and refraining from unjust acts are all part of Ramadan, as well.

Each evening after sunset, Muslims break their Ramadan fast with dates and a glass of water or milk. And each day, they get one day closer to Eid al-Fitr (or Eid ul-Fitr). This three-day celebration is marked by family gatherings, fairs and festivals, prayers, parties, and, of course, lots of food. After a period of abstention, Eid is a time to show appreciation for abundance.

There are new clothes, gifts of money for the children, snacks, sweets, and celebratory feasts galore. Meals that require long preparation times or are made easier by many hands are common — this is a time to pull out all the stops and bring family together to make it happen. Because Islam is such a diverse religion with deep cultural traditions spanning across continents, the food is highly varied. From spicy curries to homemade candy, classic Eid dishes are as varied as the places they come from. These are some from around the world.