Why Muslims Break Their Ramadan Fast With Dates

During Ramadan, observing Muslims refrain from eating or drinking from dawn to sundown; when the sun sets, they are allowed to break the fast and eat. (There are other restrictions in terms of what activities one can do during the fasting period, but we're a food website, so we're sticking with the culinary implications.) In fact, it's typical to break the fast with a specific food, dates, as suggested in the Quran.

It is believed that the Prophet Muhammad broke his fast with dates. The tradition continues to this day. If dates aren't available, then water suffices. These fast-breaking dinners, or "iftar", aren't just for dates, either: they are hearty meals, frequently communal in nature, serving various fruits and vegetables, breads, and halal meat dishes. But it remains customary for the first food you eat to break the fast to be dates.

Why dates, specifically? Well, Muhammad declared that dates were "blessed" when advising what food should be eaten to break the fast, but beyond that, there are practical reasons. Dates are sweet, satisfying, and packed with nutrients — a perfect pick-me-up after a day of fasting — and they have been cultivated and eaten in the Middle East for thousands of years.