The Type Of Dessert You Should Be Wary Of At A Buffet
Eating at a buffet is one of the most fun ways to dine since you have the freedom to serve yourself a myriad of options. Of course, there are plenty of secret ways in which all-you-can-eat buffets make a profit, but, as a customer, it still feels like trying as many foods as possible offers the best bang for your buck. Since your health is also important, there are a few buffet foods you should always skip. One of those? Desserts made with raw eggs. Think tiramisu, mousse, cheesecake, or even meringue-topped sweets.
You might be wondering why these desserts are safe to eat in other circumstances, but not at a buffet. Well, buffet foods tend to sit out at room temperature for long periods of time. This gives potentially harmful bacteria an opportunity to multiply, greatly increasing the likelihood that consuming the dessert will lead to you developing food poisoning. So, while eating tiramisu fresh out of the fridge is fine, eating tiramisu that's been left out on a buffet counter for hours is a much riskier prospect.
Why are raw eggs so dangerous?
Eggs can carry salmonella, a bacteria which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, causes over 1.3 million cases of salmonellosis in the United States every year. Salmonella can be found on the exterior of some eggshells and is usually destroyed when the eggs are heated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (This is why cooked eggs are less risky.) On the other hand, raw, salmonella-tainted eggs which are left uncooked can cause food poisoning if they are consumed. (Salmonella warnings are a big reason why eggs get recalled from grocery stores.) The Food and Drug Administration recommends using pasteurized eggs for raw egg dishes to minimize the risk salmonella poses. However, there's no way of knowing if pasteurized or unpasteurized eggs were used to make a buffet's dessert options.
On top of this, there are other raw egg practices that must be followed if the risk of food poisoning, specifically salmonellosis, is to be minimized. These include discarding cracked eggs and throwing away egg mixtures that contain any pieces of eggshell. Considering that this illness can cause hospitalization or even death, eating these buffet desserts is probably a risk that's not worth taking. So, stick to well-cooked foods and avoid the cheesecake, even if it looks delicious.