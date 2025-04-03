The Type Of Dessert You Should Be Wary Of At A Buffet

Eating at a buffet is one of the most fun ways to dine since you have the freedom to serve yourself a myriad of options. Of course, there are plenty of secret ways in which all-you-can-eat buffets make a profit, but, as a customer, it still feels like trying as many foods as possible offers the best bang for your buck. Since your health is also important, there are a few buffet foods you should always skip. One of those? Desserts made with raw eggs. Think tiramisu, mousse, cheesecake, or even meringue-topped sweets.

You might be wondering why these desserts are safe to eat in other circumstances, but not at a buffet. Well, buffet foods tend to sit out at room temperature for long periods of time. This gives potentially harmful bacteria an opportunity to multiply, greatly increasing the likelihood that consuming the dessert will lead to you developing food poisoning. So, while eating tiramisu fresh out of the fridge is fine, eating tiramisu that's been left out on a buffet counter for hours is a much riskier prospect.