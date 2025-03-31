You May Want To Think Twice Before Putting Wax Paper In The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wax paper is something you can find in most any professional kitchen, bakery, or home-baker's repertoire. Because of its many culinary uses and similar appearance to parchment paper, you may assume that wax paper is a handy sheet pan liner for baking or roasting. The truth is, wax paper isn't intended to be used in the oven as it can and will melt at hot temperatures — or worse, catch on fire.

Wax paper is a thin, tissue-like paper that's been coated in food-grade paraffin wax, making it safe to put your food ingredients on. You can place meat and chicken between two pieces of wax paper to tenderize or pound thin; it's great for rolling out sticky sugar cookie or pie dough because the waxy coating prevents the dough from sticking; you can place sticky ingredients on top of it for cooling, like candy apples, cake pops made from leftover cake, and lollipops; and it's great for wrapping cheese in.

If you're trying to prevent messes and keep things from sticking in the oven, it's best to use parchment paper or aluminum foil. It's better to keep wax paper reserved for non-heat related tasks.