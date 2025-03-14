The Prep Mistake That's Causing Your Cake To Stick All Over

There are many ways for a cake to fail, although seldom are any of them as entertaining as the ones you might see on a show like Netflix's "Nailed It!" One major cake disappointment is when it fails to come out of the pan in one piece, or doesn't want to budge at all. If this happens to you, it might be because the cake is underbaked, or perhaps you didn't let it cool it long enough, but it could also be the result of forgetting to prep the pan. Most cakes require a barrier between the batter and pan in order to release in one piece.

Now, this doesn't apply to every type of cake. Cakes that get their lift from beaten egg whites — these include angel food, chiffon, and sponge -– need the support provided by ungreased pans. Most other types of cakes, though, can stick to the pan if it's neither lined nor greased, even if the cake pan itself is advertised as nonstick. While you can attempt a rescue by wrapping the cake pan in a warm towel or going the opposite route and sticking it in the freezer until the cake agrees to come out intact, a teaspoon of prevention is worth a cup of cure.