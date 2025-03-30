Why You Should Never Store Food On Top Of The Fridge

Anyone who's cooked will tell you that space is a valuable commodity in a kitchen. There simply is never enough room to store things, is there? The cupboards fill up quick, and the countertops will inevitably get eaten up by various appliances — and if you have a pet, you must always be careful what you leave lying around. How lucky, then, that we have our good friend the refrigerator. Not only can it keep things cold on the inside, you can also put anything you want to keep hidden on top of the fridge, well out of reach of sticky-fingered kids or snooping pooches. Right? Well, no: refrigerators are great to store things inside, but not so great to store things atop.

Refrigerators might be a modern convenience that would be indistinguishable from magic to, say, a medieval peasant, but they don't run on magic. They run on electricity, and that electricity generates a lot of heat which has to go somewhere. The coils that release said heat are sometimes on the top of the fridge, sometimes on the bottom, and sometimes on the back — but in any case, the top of the fridge will probably be decently warm. That's not a good thing if you're trying to store food, which is best stored someplace cool and dry. That loaf of bread or tin of cookies will go stale in no time flat.