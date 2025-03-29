Whatever Happened To Costco's Food Court BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich?
It seems as though each time Costco discontinues an excellent food court item (like Polish sausage), it is met with thunderous outrage. However, while plenty of Costco lovers online were upset about the warehouse chain's decision to discontinue the BBQ beef brisket sandwich in the spring of 2020, very few consumers understood why the menu item ceased to exist. Well, the short-lived sandwich (which first appeared in late 2013) was reportedly removed as a result of Costco wanting to introduce healthier food court options. The initiative first began in 2018 when Costco began removing the BBQ beef brisket sandwich, chili, chocolate frozen yogurt, and berry frozen yogurt sundae from select stores across the country, with all four items eventually disappearing altogether in the years to follow. However, despite the decision to implement healthier options, such as the short-lived acai bowl, the Costco food court's unhealthy food selections continue to sell to this day, leading many to believe that it was a combination of the BBQ beef brisket sandwich's price, popularity, and unhealthy qualities that led to the item's discontinuation.
The problems with Costco's BBQ brisket sandwich
While the BBQ beef brisket sandwich was more than likely done away with in order to replace it with new and healthier foods, this wasn't the only issue with the food court offering. Notably, while the BBQ beef brisket sandwich had its fair share of fans, others found its $4.99 price to be too much to spend during its run, limiting the sandwich's overall popularity. This apprehension surrounding its price was so rampant because, compared to menu items like the $1.50 hot dog, the $1.99 slice of pizza, and the $3.99 hot turkey and cheese sandwich, $4.99 for the BBQ beef brisket sandwich was perceived as deeply inefficient compared to its similarly delicious contemporaries.
However, considering the current most expensive sandwich (the roast beef) is a whopping $9.99, and the aforementioned hot turkey and cheese sandwich was reintroduced at an increased price of $6.99, the BBQ beef brisket sandwich's price throughout the 2010s would likely be considered a bargain in the modern day.