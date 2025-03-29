Whatever Happened To Costco's Food Court BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich?

While the BBQ beef brisket sandwich was more than likely done away with in order to replace it with new and healthier foods, this wasn't the only issue with the food court offering. Notably, while the BBQ beef brisket sandwich had its fair share of fans, others found its $4.99 price to be too much to spend during its run, limiting the sandwich's overall popularity. This apprehension surrounding its price was so rampant because, compared to menu items like the $1.50 hot dog, the $1.99 slice of pizza, and the $3.99 hot turkey and cheese sandwich, $4.99 for the BBQ beef brisket sandwich was perceived as deeply inefficient compared to its similarly delicious contemporaries.

However, considering the current most expensive sandwich (the roast beef) is a whopping $9.99, and the aforementioned hot turkey and cheese sandwich was reintroduced at an increased price of $6.99, the BBQ beef brisket sandwich's price throughout the 2010s would likely be considered a bargain in the modern day.