Why This Rare 'Butcher's Cut' Of Steak Is So Hard To Find

There are several reasons why more and more people may be seeking out less popular and less expensive cuts of beef these days. The biggest reason is likely the skyrocketing cost of the popular protein, but another is the increased chatter around what are known as "butcher's cuts" of meat. If you're unfamiliar with the term, butcher's cuts are cuts of beef that have historically been set aside for the butchers themselves because they are less desirable to the public. Many of these cuts are tougher or smaller than what people are used to, but some are also among the most flavorful. Merlot steaks are a perfect example of this: a rare cut to find, but one worth seeking out.

Merlot steaks are cut from the back of the cow's legs. This heel muscle sits above the shank but below the bottom round, meaning there are only two per animal — another reason for the cut's rarity. It's a well-worked muscle, which translates to lots of flavor, and while it's not considered a tough cut of beef, it's not as tender as, say, the filet mignon. As far as texture goes, merlot steaks are similar to flank steaks. They don't necessarily need to be tenderized, but marinating the meat won't do them any harm either (unless you marinate the meat too long). They are best grilled or pan-seared over high heat until they're cooked to medium-rare doneness.

Your best chance of finding merlot steaks is either online or from a local butcher shop, as they are more likely to carry butcher's cuts than any grocery store.