Just Because You Can Freeze Pickles Doesn't Mean You Should

One of the most famous lines from "Jurassic Park" comes from Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, concerning the successful (and ultimately disastrous) attempt to revive dinosaurs from preserved DNA. "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should," he said. It's a great line because it's so widely applicable: There are countless examples of ill-advised projects being undertaken without foresight, so take our advice and don't make freezing pickles one of those mistakes.

To be clear, nothing terrible will happen to you if you freeze your pickles. You won't give yourself food poisoning, you won't make the jar explode, and you won't grow a biological superweapon in your freezer. You'll just have a jar of mushy pickles on your hands once they defrost. But if you've ever had the misfortune of eating a mushy pickle, we highly doubt you're in a hurry to eat another. Pickles should be crisp, fresh, and crunchy, not gummy and laden with moisture from the freezer. You deserve better — and will have it if you eat your pickles while they're still fresh.