The Recalled Cheese Aldi Shoppers Need To Be Aware Of

Aldi shoppers, time to check your fridges, because a recall's been issued on one of its products. Happy Farms Colby Jack shredded cheese, which is Aldi's in-house brand of cheese, has been recalled due to the fact that stainless steel fragments have been found inside some bags. This is the blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses. Fortunately, this is only of concern to those who live in four states: Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

If you do live in one of those states and have purchased the Colby Jack blend from Aldi, you'll want to look for a batch number that reads "8679653," item number "170374," UPC "4061463330840," and lot numbers that are "Best By JUL 13 25 H or Best By JUL 14 25 H." 400 cases of the potentially affected product were sent to stores in those states, but current shoppers don't have anything to worry about, since the recall was actually issued on February 15 of this year. Any of those bags would already have been removed from store shelves. In the rare case you do have a package of it at home, you can return to Aldi for a replacement or you can simply toss it. Just don't eat it.