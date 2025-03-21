The Recalled Cheese Aldi Shoppers Need To Be Aware Of
Aldi shoppers, time to check your fridges, because a recall's been issued on one of its products. Happy Farms Colby Jack shredded cheese, which is Aldi's in-house brand of cheese, has been recalled due to the fact that stainless steel fragments have been found inside some bags. This is the blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses. Fortunately, this is only of concern to those who live in four states: Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
If you do live in one of those states and have purchased the Colby Jack blend from Aldi, you'll want to look for a batch number that reads "8679653," item number "170374," UPC "4061463330840," and lot numbers that are "Best By JUL 13 25 H or Best By JUL 14 25 H." 400 cases of the potentially affected product were sent to stores in those states, but current shoppers don't have anything to worry about, since the recall was actually issued on February 15 of this year. Any of those bags would already have been removed from store shelves. In the rare case you do have a package of it at home, you can return to Aldi for a replacement or you can simply toss it. Just don't eat it.
The last Aldi recall was for a similar reason
Aldi's last recall was for its Mama Cozzi's frozen chicken and cheese taquitos from earlier this year. These, too, had metal fragments in them and at least one person reported a dental injury from consuming the product. It's important to note that the manufacturer of the Colby Jack shredded cheese product isn't the same as the taquito one. The cheese was made by a company called Great Lakes Cheese Co., while the taquitos were made by a company called Bestway Sandwiches, Inc.
Though modern food systems are highly controlled, sometimes things like this do slip through the cracks, so it's best to keep an eye on the news for product recalls now and again. While some only affect a small swath of the public, some can become large-scale issues, like the Boar's Head listeria outbreak that was linked to multiple deaths. Most of the time there's no reason to panic, but if you find something unusual in your packaged food, it's always best to report it using the contact information listed on the product.