The Fried Middle Eastern Treat That Martha Stewart Calls 'Irresistible'

If there is one thing that people all over the globe love, it's sweet, fried dough. From American donuts (whose hole-punched look came from a Maine ship captain) to Polish paczki and French beignets, the appeal of these warm, fried pastries covered in sugar is timeless. In the Middle East, one variety of these treats is called Zalabia. Zalabia are generally small orbs that are coated in sugar or soaked in syrup as soon as they come out of the fryer — and Martha Stewart is enough of a fan that she featured the treats on her Instagram page.

Although they sometimes go by different names according to where they're made, Zalabia can be found in such nations as Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, and Greece, among others. They even go as far east as India, where you may know them as gulab jamun. These sweet treats are made from a sticky, eggless dough of flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and occasionally warm spices like cinnamon or cardamom. The sugar syrup they are soaked with is often flavored with things like orange blossom water or rose water, and they can be further garnished and flavored with citrus zest or nuts. Zalabia are popular on holidays and times of celebrations, but they are worth trying any time of the year.