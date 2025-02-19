Among the foods which famously bear holes, such as bagels, Cheerios, and Swiss cheese (where the size of the holes does matter), there is arguably none more beloved than the donut. The basic concept of the donut (that is, deep fried cakes made of yeasted dough) dates back to Medieval Europe, but the treat really didn't resemble what we know as donuts today. Experts agree that it wasn't until the mid-19th century that holes in the middle of donuts became the norm, thanks to a New England seafarer named Captain Hanson Gregory.

Captain Gregory was somewhat of a donut aficionado, mainly due to the fact that his mother made and supplied him and his crew with tasty fried pastries for their lengthy journeys at sea. His crew made fried donuts, as well, but the Captain noticed that the puffy, square-shaped treats (as they were commonly shaped during this time) regularly came out of the oil cooked around the edges and raw in the middle. His mother had combatted this dilemma by placing nuts in the centers of her donuts. Onboard, Gregory took the top of a tin pepper box and punched out the center part of the dough, creating perfectly cooked donuts with a peephole in the middle.

He eventually hired a tinsmith to make a custom donut hole-puncher and introduced his mother to the concept. She, in turn, introduced the holed donuts to her town and surrounding communities, and donuts became forever changed.