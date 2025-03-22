What Can You Do With The 'Mother' In The Apple Cider Vinegar You Bought?

When apple cider vinegar (ACV) isn't filtered, the bacteria that's naturally produced during the fermentation process is still present. This unique bacteria is the mother, and it's infused throughout the entirety of the vinegar. You might notice it more when the contents settle at the bottom of the bottle or jar the ACV is in, appearing as a cloudy, brown-colored network of strands.

While the mother might look unsightly, it's a very powerful creation, with many believing it offers potential health benefits when consumed in vinegar. It can also be consistently reused as a starter to create more vinegar. Various ingredients can be combined with the mother to produce more vinegar, but the two-part fermentation process will remain the same — sugar and wild yeast gradually ferment to create alcohol, and the alcohol further ferments to transform into vinegar.

To make ACV using the mother, you need to add chopped fruit to a sterilized mason jar — using the best apples for homemade hot apple cider would work well, as you can also make the vinegar starting with cider as the base. Then you add granulated sugar, and either the mother leftover from your previous bottle of ACV, or some ACV containing the mother. The jar needs to be filled up with water with a cheesecloth secured over the top, and then should remain in a dark, warm location between 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit for about a month until vinegar forms. Strain the vinegar into another jar or bottle, and it's ready for use.