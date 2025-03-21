The Jimmy John's Sandwich That Is A Total Miss

Jimmy John's is a reliable, solid choice to grab lunch when you're craving a sandwich. The company, which was founded in Illinois, originally sold just four kinds of sandwiches, which are all still on the menu. During a recent taste testing of 11 Jimmy John's sandwiches that we at The Takeout conducted, three of those originals — the Vito, Pepe, and Turkey Tom — ranked among the best-tasting options at the sandwich giant. Unfortunately, four varieties didn't fare so well, including a beloved 'wich so famously prepared by Jon Favreau's character in the 2014 film, "Chef": the Cuban sandwich.

A traditional Cuban sandwich is made on soft Cuban bread with yellow mustard, pork, ham, sour pickles, and Swiss cheese. It's griddled to crisp the bread, melt the cheese, and warm everything up. When done right, it's an incredibly delicious sandwich that hits all the right flavor notes. Jimmy John's interpretation of the sandwich is called the Jimmy Cubano, and while it might be tasty in its own right, it's definitely not a Cuban sandwich and fell flat, according to our Takeout taster. Served on French bread (a decent substitute for authentic Cuban bread), the pork is replaced with bacon, and there's ham, pickles, and mustard, but the cheese is Provolone, and the sandwich isn't grilled, resulting in a cold dish. Perhaps subbing turkey for the pork (this is how Alton Brown makes his Cubans) and giving the sandwich a toasting in the oven would improve things — by the way, both are possible since you can customize your order at Jimmy John's.