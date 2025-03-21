The Jimmy John's Sandwich That Is A Total Miss
Jimmy John's is a reliable, solid choice to grab lunch when you're craving a sandwich. The company, which was founded in Illinois, originally sold just four kinds of sandwiches, which are all still on the menu. During a recent taste testing of 11 Jimmy John's sandwiches that we at The Takeout conducted, three of those originals — the Vito, Pepe, and Turkey Tom — ranked among the best-tasting options at the sandwich giant. Unfortunately, four varieties didn't fare so well, including a beloved 'wich so famously prepared by Jon Favreau's character in the 2014 film, "Chef": the Cuban sandwich.
A traditional Cuban sandwich is made on soft Cuban bread with yellow mustard, pork, ham, sour pickles, and Swiss cheese. It's griddled to crisp the bread, melt the cheese, and warm everything up. When done right, it's an incredibly delicious sandwich that hits all the right flavor notes. Jimmy John's interpretation of the sandwich is called the Jimmy Cubano, and while it might be tasty in its own right, it's definitely not a Cuban sandwich and fell flat, according to our Takeout taster. Served on French bread (a decent substitute for authentic Cuban bread), the pork is replaced with bacon, and there's ham, pickles, and mustard, but the cheese is Provolone, and the sandwich isn't grilled, resulting in a cold dish. Perhaps subbing turkey for the pork (this is how Alton Brown makes his Cubans) and giving the sandwich a toasting in the oven would improve things — by the way, both are possible since you can customize your order at Jimmy John's.
The Jimmy Cubano wasn't the only sandwich that fell short
Aside from the ho-hum review of the Jimmy Cubano, our taste tester also didn't give glowing reviews to three other sandwiches, including Jimmy John's Totally Tuna, which might have fared better if the vegetable mix-ins were crunchier and fresher-tasting. The Veggie, the chain's vegetarian option, wasn't great either, but it probably would have been excellent with more avocado spread on it. Finally, the Club Lulu, Jimmy John's version of a club sandwich, held lackluster bacon pieces and too much mayonnaise, which kept it from being a spectacular choice.
Not all of Jimmy John's sub sandwiches were taste-tested during our gut-busting experiment. Several subs listed under the brand's "favorites" were left on the cutting room floor this time, including the Ultimate Porker, the Beach Club, and the Spicy East Coast Italian. The company also makes wraps: "little Johns," which are smaller versions of some of its popular subs, and "plain slims," which feature the very basics of a sandwich: the bread and the meat. Clearly, depending on your appetite, there is something for everyone at this popular sandwich spot, but if you're craving a true Cubano, you might want to look elsewhere.