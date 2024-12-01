Alton Brown's Meat Swap For An Easier Cuban Sandwich
Nontraditional versions of foods with strong cultural ties can be a lighting rod for criticism. That's why chef Alton Brown was quick to note on his Instagram account that while his herb-roasted turkey Cuban sandwich is definitely not authentic, it is delicious all the same.
The traditional Cuban sandwich (also known by the Spanish, Cubano) consists of ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard between two slices of bread. These ingredients are put between two pieces of (ideally, Cuban) bread, which is similar to Italian sub rolls — and grilled in a panini press.
The history of the Cuban sandwich is hotly debated, but likely involves Cuban immigrants to Florida developing their own version of a similar Cuban street food, itself possibly developed from European additions to a dish by Cuba's indigenous Taino population. Today, a variety of great Cuban sandwiches can be found across America, though many of the best are still in Florida.
The brilliance of an authentic Cuban sandwich is self-evident through its many generations of broad appeal. That doesn't mean that the details cannot be tinkered with however, since part of the magic of food is putting new twists on tried-and-true recipes. In that vein, a roasted turkey Cuban sandwich has its strengths.
Why try roast turkey on a Cuban sandwich?
As Brown suggests, roast turkey makes this version of a Cuban sandwich a bit lighter than the traditional. "In summer, I occasionally skip roasting a hunk of pork and reach instead for herb-roasted turkey from the deli," he writes on his IG post.
Not only is turkey a leaner meat that will provide a less-heavy bite, but either freshly sliced or pre-packaged roast deli turkey is commonly available at grocery stores in a way that roast pork may not be. Americans shouldn't be afraid of trying Turkey in non-Thanksgiving dishes, and this sandwich is a great example. With some further modification, a roast turkey Cuban could be a good way to introduce the sandwich to someone who does not eat pork.
Consider swapping the ham for roasted chicken, especially if marinated in an authentic mojo marinade. Mojo is a traditional Cuban marinade made of garlic, sour oranges, onions, and oregano that gives the roast pork on a genuine Cuban sandwich its show-stopping flavor. And if you don't feel like making your own, bottled mojo marinades can be a convenient substitute.