Alton Brown's Meat Swap For An Easier Cuban Sandwich

Nontraditional versions of foods with strong cultural ties can be a lighting rod for criticism. That's why chef Alton Brown was quick to note on his Instagram account that while his herb-roasted turkey Cuban sandwich is definitely not authentic, it is delicious all the same.

The traditional Cuban sandwich (also known by the Spanish, Cubano) consists of ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard between two slices of bread. These ingredients are put between two pieces of (ideally, Cuban) bread, which is similar to Italian sub rolls — and grilled in a panini press.

The history of the Cuban sandwich is hotly debated, but likely involves Cuban immigrants to Florida developing their own version of a similar Cuban street food, itself possibly developed from European additions to a dish by Cuba's indigenous Taino population. Today, a variety of great Cuban sandwiches can be found across America, though many of the best are still in Florida.

The brilliance of an authentic Cuban sandwich is self-evident through its many generations of broad appeal. That doesn't mean that the details cannot be tinkered with however, since part of the magic of food is putting new twists on tried-and-true recipes. In that vein, a roasted turkey Cuban sandwich has its strengths.