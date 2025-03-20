Does Canned Evaporated Milk Go Bad Sitting In The Pantry?

Evaporated milk is a concentrated product that starts with fresh milk. The milk is heated so that around 60% of its original water content has evaporated, hence the name. It is canned and heat-sterilized, which makes it shelf-stable. Unlike sweetened condensed milk, which you can totally eat straight out of the can, evaporated milk has a thin texture and no added sugar. For home use, you can actually reconstitute it with water and drink it like regular milk. Versatile evaporated milk is delicious when added as-is to beverages like coffee or smoothies, and it can even be used to make ultra-creamy mac and cheese.

Just like most canned products, it does have a limited shelf life. If you want the taste and nutrition at their best, use it within two years. It should have a slightly off-white color to it. Plus, since it's a concentrated product, expect it to be a bit thicker than fresh milk. But if a questionably old can from the back of your pantry is full of liquid that is dark yellow, brown, or curdled and chunky, it has gone bad, and you should toss it. The sniff test should be a good indicator here too: If the evaporated milk smells sour, don't chance it.