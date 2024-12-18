How Long Is Evaporated Milk Good For After Being Opened?

As mentioned, evaporated milk is considered perishable once it's been opened, so you'll want to follow refrigeration best practices, including not leaving it out on the counter for longer than two hours. You'll also want to keep it off the fridge door's shelves, where it can be subject to temperature fluctuations every time you open the fridge. You should also wipe down the side from where you poured the milk after each use and don't use dirty utensils to scoop out milk (especially if you've stuck the spoon in your mouth) as that can introduce bacteria into the entire container.

You can also freeze evaporated milk to extend its life. It's best used before three months is up, though, so be sure to put a date on whatever container you use to freeze it in. If you're planning to use it while frozen in mac and cheese or soup you can freeze it in silicone cube molds (just be sure, after they're set, to remove the cubes and put them in an airtight, freezer-safe container or bag).

You should be aware, though, that the texture will likely change after thawing due to separation occurring (as it so often does when freezing dairy products). But, with a little elbow grease it can be whisked back together, or you can take an immersion blender to it.