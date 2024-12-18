How Long Is Evaporated Milk Good For After Being Opened?
Evaporated milk (or milk which has had almost two-thirds of its water removed) is a canned pantry superstar that's deliciously versatile for use in coffee, tea, and hot chocolate as well as ultra-creamy macaroni and cheese. It even helps slow-cooked soups attain richer flavor. Thanks to its packaging, it has a very long shelf-life unopened. But once you crack open a tin, the clock starts ticking. So, just how long do you have to use it?
Evaporated milk that has been refrigerated and stored using best practices will last up to six days after it has been opened. Even still, Carnation, one of the biggest evaporated milk brands on store shelves, recommends using its product within just two days for best quality. To extend its life for as long as possible, transfer what remains of an opened can to an airtight container which will help keep out bacteria from other food items in your fridge. Likewise, if you're using evaporated milk from a Tetra Pak, be sure to replace the lid tightly and securely.
How to store and use evaporated milk to prevent spoilage
As mentioned, evaporated milk is considered perishable once it's been opened, so you'll want to follow refrigeration best practices, including not leaving it out on the counter for longer than two hours. You'll also want to keep it off the fridge door's shelves, where it can be subject to temperature fluctuations every time you open the fridge. You should also wipe down the side from where you poured the milk after each use and don't use dirty utensils to scoop out milk (especially if you've stuck the spoon in your mouth) as that can introduce bacteria into the entire container.
You can also freeze evaporated milk to extend its life. It's best used before three months is up, though, so be sure to put a date on whatever container you use to freeze it in. If you're planning to use it while frozen in mac and cheese or soup you can freeze it in silicone cube molds (just be sure, after they're set, to remove the cubes and put them in an airtight, freezer-safe container or bag).
You should be aware, though, that the texture will likely change after thawing due to separation occurring (as it so often does when freezing dairy products). But, with a little elbow grease it can be whisked back together, or you can take an immersion blender to it.
The signs and symptoms of spoiled evaporated milk
It should be abundantly clear when your evaporated milk has gone bad, but just in case it's not, here's a primer. Likely the first thing you'll notice when you reopen your milk container is an off-smell, much like any spoiled dairy. A sour odor will emanate from the milk, very distinctive from the light, sweet scent of fresh evaporated milk. The sourness might not be so overwhelming or apparent right away, so if you go ahead and try just a little bit of it and the taste is the slightest bit different from what it was when you first opened it, your safest bet is probably to dump it.
Its appearance will also indicate when evaporated milk has started to spoil, like if it has changed from its creamy off-white or beige to a noticeably darker hue, or if it has started to curdle or separate. And for the record, it's not just opened evaporated milk that can show signs of turning: While intact cans are typically good for years, things can happen during the manufacturing process, causing it to spoil in its packaging. Look for a bulging can or any drips from leakage. If you spot either, just throw away the whole can.