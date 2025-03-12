Review: Guinness Steak Cuts Are Your New Favorite Happy Hour Pairing

Ordering a pint of Guinness in Dublin is such a special experience. I'd be willing to book the flight all over again just for another taste. It's true what they say: Guinness tastes better over there. Since the moment I emptied my last pint on the Emerald Isle, I've been chasing the Guinness experience, and I'm always up for trying new food innovations. So, when Guinness Steak Cuts came across my desk, I felt eager to see if jerky could capture the special taste and feel of Guinness.

I got an advance taste of this new snack coming to grocery and convenience stores. To see if you should give this jerky a try as soon as it lands in a store near you, I put it through its paces. I sampled each flavor on its own as well as with Guinness to see how well they paired. All told, it might not be the same as a pint from Guinness' hometown, but it certainly left an impression.