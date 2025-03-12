The One Step You Can't Skip Before Using A Culinary Torch
Few kitchen tools make you feel like a culinary rockstar the way a mighty torch does. Maybe it's mankind's inherent urge to be close to fire that makes taking a flame into our own hands so exciting — and when it helps produce delicious, attractive food, all the better. That being said, if using a culinary torch makes your food taste like fuel, there's a serious problem. Unfortunately, this happens to a lot of torch novices. Not to worry, it's an easy problem to fix if you take one simple step.
When you first ignite your culinary torch, point it away from the food you're going to brown. Many times, the immediate flame is going to be yellow at the tip. This is a sign that unburnt fuel hydrocarbons are present. These will shoot right into your food, giving it a gross, fuel-filled flavor. Instead, wait until the fuel is burned up or your flame is oxidized. You'll know this has happened when the color turns fully blue and the flame makes a hissing sound. At this point, it's ready to blast your brûlée. You can trust that your food flaming will now be a success as long as you don't make any of these other torch mistakes.
Fire makes food look and taste great
Yes, crème brûlée is arguably the most popular dish to use a kitchen torch on. After all, part of the appeal of this creamy dessert is the browned, crackly caramelization on top. But if you're not breaking out this useful tool for more culinary chores, you're missing out. S'mores can be achieved indoors when you have a culinary torch. You don't need a bonfire, just a hot flame to soften those marshmallows and give them a good toasting. You can also turn the cheese on your French onion soup browned and bubbly with a few swipes of your kitchen torch (this should be your go-to cheese for this comfort food favorite).
Although people largely stopped eating grapefruit for breakfast, we think it's a fine option in the morning when you sprinkle some sugar over the top and caramelize it with fire. You can crisp the edges of your salmon skin for excellent color and flavor, or run a flame over the top of your macaroni and cheese or sheet pan lasagna for picture-perfect pans of pasta. Culinary torches can toast breadcrumbs, smoke cocktails, blister peppers, and give steaks a caramelized sear. Of course, it's the perfect tool to brown your baked Alaska and flambé your bananas foster. Anything you want to give a professional, caramelized look to can be achieved with a kitchen torch.