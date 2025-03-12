The One Step You Can't Skip Before Using A Culinary Torch

Few kitchen tools make you feel like a culinary rockstar the way a mighty torch does. Maybe it's mankind's inherent urge to be close to fire that makes taking a flame into our own hands so exciting — and when it helps produce delicious, attractive food, all the better. That being said, if using a culinary torch makes your food taste like fuel, there's a serious problem. Unfortunately, this happens to a lot of torch novices. Not to worry, it's an easy problem to fix if you take one simple step.

When you first ignite your culinary torch, point it away from the food you're going to brown. Many times, the immediate flame is going to be yellow at the tip. This is a sign that unburnt fuel hydrocarbons are present. These will shoot right into your food, giving it a gross, fuel-filled flavor. Instead, wait until the fuel is burned up or your flame is oxidized. You'll know this has happened when the color turns fully blue and the flame makes a hissing sound. At this point, it's ready to blast your brûlée. You can trust that your food flaming will now be a success as long as you don't make any of these other torch mistakes.