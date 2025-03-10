Is There Really A Difference Between Beef Stew And Pot Roast?

Whether you're tucking into a delicious, slow-cooked beef stew or a melt-in-your-mouth pot roast, there's nothing like a hearty beef dish to keep you warm in the cold months. Both of these dishes have similar ingredients — beef, potatoes, and other vegetables — and both recipes are designed to utilize tougher cuts of meat. However, these two dishes are not interchangeable, and they have some key differences. Chief among them is the fact that pot roast uses one large piece of meat while beef stew uses many smaller pieces.

Exactly what cut of beef you use for pot roast depends on your personal taste, as well as what your grocery store or butcher has available. The best cut of meat to use in pot roast is generally agreed to be chuck roast, which has plenty of collagen that breaks down (becoming melty and delicious) when it is slow cooked. That being said, you can also use bottom round roast or even brisket. (Just avoid leaner cuts of meat, like eye round, otherwise you will end up with a very tough piece of meat in your final dish.) Whatever cut of meat you pick, you're going to put it in some kind of slow cooker — a Dutch oven, say — and cook it for two to four hours. You can use a red wine, like cabernet sauvignon, to add extra moisture to the braise.